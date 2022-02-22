20 Years Ago
The last of the mobile buildings were removed from the Cinnamon and 19th Avenue location of the West Hills College to the new campus west of SR-41. The move clears the way for Lemoore Elementary School District to begin preparing for its move into the existing permanent building on the site. The LESD purchased the property as a future site for the administration complex and a new school.
Michaela Mathis recently took first place in jumping competition at Bakersfield College as part of the Fresno State University equestrian team’s continued competition dominance. According to Mathis, the team’s Western and English riders join the team on top of the standings. Mathis was introduced to riding when her parents had her take riding lessons aboard the Navy base they were stationed in. She was in sixth grade, the bases stables gave English riding lessons, and she’s been pretty much a one-sport person since then. Unlike other college sports with a season, equestrian competitors begin in October and conclude in May. Mathis, the daughter of Marilyn and Daniel Mathis of Lemoore, graduated with the Lemoore Union High School Class of 1999.
25 Years Ago
In the last presidential inauguration of this century, President Clinton recently described America as “the world’s indispensable nation.” He spoke of our economy as being the strongest on earth, assuring us that “the promise we sought in a new land we will find again in a land of new promise.”
It’s a fact… Only the male cricket produces sound.
It’s a fact… Until 1630, Boston, Massachusetts was known as Shawmut.
It’s a fact… The first Social Security payment was made in 1937.
30 Years Ago
Members of the Lemoore City Council joined in ground breaking ceremonies here on Tuesday for new council chambers at city hall. Also helping to turn a little dirt were Jay Salyer, Ed Martin, Marshall Norgaard, and John Luis, mayor. Construction on the 4,000-square-foot building will begin immediately and is scheduled for completion in six months. The building, which will connect the present city hall with the civic auditorium, will have a conference room and restroom facilities in addition to council chambers.
Just after Coach Jim Gordon won a West Yosemite League championship, coach Kent Olson and his varsity crew won the school’s first ever (wrestling) championship. There were nine Tigers in Saturday’s finals and five of them won WYL championships.
55 Years Ago
Sequoia National Forest phoned Wednesday (and said) that last weekend gave the Wolverton Ski Bowl two of its busiest days in all its history with skiers enjoying excellent conditions. There are now 27 inches of snow with the top three inches powder pack. Weather has been overcast with temperatures 17-20 degrees. All roads are open with surfaces slick but chains not obligatory. Grant Forest has 15 inches of snow.
80 Years Ago
Did you know that small-sized cans and non-essential cans including those for beer, tobacco, dried beans and dog food are eliminated from manufacture after this month? And the flavors of the table of Mrs. America are also to be scarcer. There is not any immediate shortage of spices, provided, of course, that these flavorings be used only as really needed. Remember that spices come from Zanzibar, from the West Indies, and from other distant corners of the globe. They are brought in ships which must also carry strategic war materials. So handle your spice cabinet with care.
A real American is Myers Wahnee, cadet flyer who is finishing his basic training course at Lemoore Air Base this week. Wahnee is a full-blooded Cherokee Indian, the only one to be admitted to the United States Army Air Corps as a flying cadet. The young man attended the University of Wichita from 1938 to 1939 and received further schooling at Cameron Junior College in Lawton, Oklahoma, until 1941. He entered the basic flying school at Lemoore field from the Air Corps detachment training at Visalia. The Indian lad is a proud member of the finishing class of cadets at the Lemoore base and will go on with his fellow pilots to advanced training at a new base.
100 Years Ago
Mr. And Mrs. Leroy Brittsan, Chevroleted into town this morning from Fresno and will make their home at Sophia Wilson apartment on Bush Street.
The Jennings Tent Theatre Company is to open on Monday night in our city for a week of popular shows. They come highly recommended and promise to have the big tent as comfortable with their steel stoves, as the sitting room at home.