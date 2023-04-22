When writing of things that happened so long ago, I always wonder what became of the people who I have mentioned. The world back then was so unpredictable, especially during WW I and II. Times were tough and many were not able to afford to send their children to college. Were any of the seven Lemoore girls who enjoyed the lovely tea able to actually go on to college and become teachers? Did any of Miss Groff’s students go on to have a career in journalism? Was perhaps one of the Little League managers your great grandfather? I hope that on occasion you may know or be related to someone that is noted here. Do you recognize any of the names listed today, as we look back in Lemoore…
Approximately 40 senior girls of the high schools of Kings County who are planning to enter the teaching profession will be the guests of the Gamma Sigma chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma of Kings County at a tea to be given in their honor in Lemoore on Saturday, April 19, at the Civic Auditorium…The seven senior girls of Lemoore High School who will attend the tea include Francis Bettencourt, Patricia Buckley, Sharon Reilly, Barbara Boatman, Mary O’Rourke, Janie Mello, and Sally Esrey.
In the weekly Lemoore Safeway ad: Tender, green Asparagus. A spring treat. Farm-Fresh-Full tips. 10 cents a lb.
More than 100 eager Lemoore youngsters between the ages 9-12 will be busy Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday morning demonstrating their prowess as baseball players in tryouts for Little League teams. They will use the Lemoore Elementary school diamond. Managers of the teams are Otho Murry, Everett Cox, Bob Alviso, and Marion Wilson. Herb Atkinson players’ agent, will be in charge of tryouts.
Lemoore’s population by 1980 will be 17,000 according to a population forecast released last week by Planning Consultant Lawrence Livingston, Jr. The 1957 estimate of Lemoore’s population is 2,700. On a countywide basis the forecast predicts that by 1980 Kings County will range from a low of 88,000 to a high of 115,000. It is now placed at 51, 500
Johnnie Lowery, Vera Torres and Leona Buyense accompanied by Miss Lolita Groff, advisor, will represent Lemoore High School at the Spring conference of the San Joaquin Valley Scholastic Press Association at Fresno State College Saturday.
Announcement of the press association’s newspaper ratings in which the “Tiger’s Voice” is entered, will be made at the conference. Johnnie Lowery, the editor of the LHS publication will make a three-minute recording on the coverage of sports for the school paper which will later be broadcast over KMJ.
At the Lemoore Army Flying School, aviation cadets and their instructors turned in an equally unbelievable record for flying safety. During the month of March, there was not a single accident at Lemoore although its planes made over 65, 000 flights in which they flew a distance equal to approximately 125 trips around the earth at the equator.
The Rev. Dr. Thomas J. Preston, Rev. R. S. Nickerson, and Rev. R. A. Finlayson, all former pastors of the Presbyterian church of Lemoore are to return next Sunday for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Presbyterian church here. This will also mark the first anniversary of the Federation of the Methodist and Presbyterian churches in Lemoore.
Henry Sartuche, who has been employed in this vicinity as a sheep shearer, suffered a painful injury on Tuesday evening, when he fell while roller skating at the rink and broke both bones of his left leg below the knee. He is under the care of Dr. B. H. Pratt and was removed to a Hanford hospital Wednesday afternoon. Sartuche was an experienced skater and happened to fall in just the right position to injure himself.
The children of the St. Peter’s parish enjoyed a delightful Sunday school picnic at the Murphy ranch on Saturday. About 300 or more were in attendance. All the children met at the church at 10 a. m. Parents were there with automobiles to arrange for the transportation of the children. A great day with plenty of fun and eats was had.
D. T. Jenkins pastor of the Full Gospel Mission is constantly in touch with people in and around Lemoore who are actually in need of clothes and will be glad to gather up any you may have and give them out free where needed.