Donna Galletti

When writing of things that happened so long ago, I always wonder what became of the people who I have mentioned. The world back then was so unpredictable, especially during WW I and II.  Times were tough and many were not able to afford to send their children to college. Were any of the seven Lemoore girls who enjoyed the lovely tea able to actually go on to college and become teachers? Did any of Miss Groff’s students go on to have a career in journalism? Was perhaps one of the Little League managers your great grandfather? I hope that on occasion you may know or be related to someone that is noted here. Do you recognize any of the names listed today, as we look back in Lemoore…

65 Years Ago (1958)

Approximately 40 senior girls of the high schools of Kings County who are planning to enter the teaching profession will be the guests of the Gamma Sigma chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma of Kings County at a tea to be given in their honor in Lemoore on Saturday, April 19, at the Civic Auditorium…The seven senior girls of Lemoore High School who will attend the tea include Francis Bettencourt, Patricia Buckley, Sharon Reilly, Barbara Boatman, Mary O’Rourke, Janie Mello, and Sally Esrey.

