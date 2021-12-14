25 Years Ago
After heading up strike operations for Carrier Air Wing 14 onboard the USS Carl Vinson during the summer stand-off with Sadaam Hussain in the Arabian Gulf, Cmdr. Douglas L. McClain, Commanding Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 113 (VFA-113) is turning over the reigns of command to Cmdr. C, Andrew McCawley.
30 Years Ago
Michael Baker, a member of the NASA team that orbited the earth for nine days in the space shuttle Atlantis earlier this year, will have a kind of homecoming next week. Baker, a native of Lemoore, the son of Clyde and Barbara Baker and a 1971 graduate of Lemoore High School, will visit his alma mater on Friday of next week. According to Lemoore High School principal Mike Cawley, Baker will address a portion of the student body, selected by their teachers, at 11 a.m. and will speak to members of the community at noon. Other members of the student body may attend the noon session.
Lemoore officials and residents turned out by the hundreds Wednesday morning to welcome the newest addition to the city’s retail community – Save Mart Supermarket. Actually, this is a re-location for the Modesto-based grocery chain as it moved its main base of operation in Lemoore from Pioneer Shopping Center to Lemoore Plaza. Both shopping hubs are located at the intersection of N. Lemoore Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road.
35 Years Ago
Senior fullback Eddie Neal has received the 1986 Lemoore High School varsity football team’s Most Valuable Player award, an honor voted on by the squad members.
The 1987 edition of Who’s Who in American Junior Colleges will include the names of seven Lemoore residents attending West Hills College. The selectees -- Doug Black, Patricia Norris, John Zerr, Sheree McKay, Sheila Tyson, Diane Westmark, and Kathy Westmark -- were honored for their academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities, and potential for continued success.
80 Years Ago
Here Are Air Raid Orders – To Every Citizen: The Civilian Defense Council says to you that your life, the lives of others, may depend upon swift obedience to these instructions: Cut this out. Save It. Air Raid alarm: The siren on the city water tank, augmented by the sirens on Police and Fire equipment will be heard in a continuous up and down wail for two minutes. This in no way is to be confused with the regular fire department horn, which will not be used in the air raid warning. Equip your house with bags of dry sand. Keep the garden hose attached. You have an assigned Air Warden in your block. Obey his orders! YOUR HOME OR APARTMENT IS THE SAFEST PLACE TO BE. If the alarm catches you in the street, find a suitable shelter away from flying glass. If you are in your car, immediately pull to the curb and extinguish light. In the event of actual bombing, abandon your car for a shelter. Don’t use the telephone. Keep the wires clear for communication of aircraft observers and air raid wardens. Above all, KEEP COOL. The enemy wants you to run into the streets, create a mob, start a panic. Don’t do it. The “all clear” signal will be one continuous blast of the sirens for about 30 seconds. If you are at home when the alarm sounds, stay there. Extinguish all lights. Wait calmly and patiently for the “all clear” signal. Never leave your home, day or night, without first making sure that all lights are out. Above all, KEEP COOL.
100 Years Ago
Christmas is coming! You can see its approach in the store windows of our city. You can hear it coming in the questions being asked by most everybody in the home. “What shall we get for Jimmie, or Sally?” But most important of all, you feel the Christmas cheer in the atmosphere. The smiles and “Merry Christmas” that is becoming the popular greeting, brings its message of good will, and makes you feel that in spite of his faults your neighbor is a pretty good fellow after all. And that’s the spirit that builds a town. It gets the co-operation of everyone, and changes the knockers to boosters. Say “Merry Christmas” and Smile.
The Automotive Club of Kings county met for its regular meeting and banquet at the Hotel Lemoore last night, and a good attendance, consisting of twenty-five of the live automotive men of the county was there.
