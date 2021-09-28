20 Years Ago
A week ago Monday, Sept. 10, was an ordinary day to most people in Lemoore. Many had returned to their weekly routines of office, school, volunteering. Discussion about the weekend’s football wins and loses were the topic du jour during coffee breaks. Teens wondered if they would have a date for the first dance of the year. That was the last day people in Lemoore and around the globe would come to work and assume things would always be the same. The events of Sept. 11, 2001 changed the world. We watched stunned, as thousands perished in infernos of smoke, steel, and firestorm. We will never feel completely safe or completely alone, again. All that day and the next, some of us sat by the phone waiting for a call to assure us friends and relatives were safe. Some sat and hoped the phone wouldn’t ring. At first, we needed to be alone, to think things out. And then, as the week wore on, people began to emerge. We gathered in small groups on the neighborhood sidewalk, in churches, at larger services in the park, and when sleep wouldn’t come, some went to bars. Almost all of us needed to be with someone who shared the stunned aching. We needed to do more. Children wrote letters to the NYC police and firefighters and to those battling the fire in the Pentagon. So many of us volunteered our own blood that we had to make appointments to keep from standing in hours-long lines. And still we want to do more. And we will. And in that helping we will be able to come to terms with a day that changed the world for all of us.
The Department of Defense, through the Pentagon Hotline, officially listed Lt. Cmdr. Otis Tolbert as dead Tuesday afternoon. Tolbert died as a result of the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11. Tolbert was a 1980 graduate of Lemoore High School where he was an outstanding football player.
25 Years Ago
The county paid tribute to one of the region’s leading figures in agriculture Friday during a festive evening at Brook’s Barn in rural Lemoore. Holcomb “Hoke” Evetts, fresh from major surgery at Stanford Medical Center, became Kings County’s 2nd annual Agriculturalist of the Year during an evening featuring fine entertainments, brief yet moving speeches and the humor many have come to expect for this year’s recipient. “He’s a fine example of the best and brightest in California agriculture,” said state Sen. Jim Costa.
The Lemoore High School’s boys’ water polo team remained undefeated after winning 13-12 against Redwood last week. Greg Knutsen led the Tigers with a school record 10 goals, eclipsing the record of nine goals he set just two weeks ago against Madera.
30 Years Ago
There have been many athletes who played and won while at Lemoore High School: Dale Messer, Tommie Smith, Ernie Smith, Lawrence Jones, George Gaffney, Thom Sembritzki, Otis Tolbert, Lorenzo Neal, and others, countless others. However, there are three from many years ago, still living, who many remember as the best to play for Lemoore High School. They never attended an Olympics, set any records, or went on to play professional football. But they possessed those qualities that symbolized that era of Lemoore: toughness, pride, and determination. They were George Truckell, Glenn Odale, and Jimmy Thompson. All three attended the University of the Pacific. Truckell earned a spot in the school’s Hall of Fame in 1985. In 1987, Odale earned his spot in the Hall. And just this past year, Thompson earned his spot in the Hall.
95 Years Ago
The tremendous disaster that has overtaken the East Coast of Florida calls forth universal sympathy. The misery, suffering and death from the storm appeals to every heart.
Rudolph Valentino in “The Sheik” will be seen for the last time at the T and D Theatre, Hanford, on Friday night. Valentino is seen at his best in this picture in the role that brought him world fame. On next Monday and Tuesday nights, September 27-28, the management of the T and D Theatre will donate the proceeds of the show to the local Red Cross for the Florida relief fund. The feature of the show will be Gloria Swanson in “Untamed Lady.”
The J. Sam Comedians have been playing to capacity houses every night during the week at their tent show on D street. Their bills are varied and snappy with a plentiful supply of comedy that keeps the audience in continual laughter. In the company are several talented musicians that show exceptional ability.
