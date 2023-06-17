master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

This is the time of year in the Valley for the Portuguese Holy Ghost Festas.

Lemoore’s Festa was held two weeks ago. Festas are an important part of the Portuguese culture, and they play an important part of the second phase of the exhibition "Retalhos: A Portuguese History of Kings County," currently on display at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.

The focus of this exhibit is on Portuguese celebrations and the unique tradition of the festa, religion, and fraternal organizations.  There are many ornate capes worn by queens of the festa, as well as their crowns on display.  The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.  This second phase runs through Aug. 13. 

