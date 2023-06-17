This is the time of year in the Valley for the Portuguese Holy Ghost Festas.
Lemoore’s Festa was held two weeks ago. Festas are an important part of the Portuguese culture, and they play an important part of the second phase of the exhibition "Retalhos: A Portuguese History of Kings County," currently on display at the Carnegie Museum of Kings County.
The focus of this exhibit is on Portuguese celebrations and the unique tradition of the festa, religion, and fraternal organizations. There are many ornate capes worn by queens of the festa, as well as their crowns on display. The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This second phase runs through Aug. 13.
It is funny the things I find researching this column that cause a long, forgotten memory to surface. Reading about Mr. Craig’s change purse made me smile thinking about my Italian grandfather. He had a small little oval pouch he kept in his right front pants pocket to hold his change. When you squeezed it, it opened up.
Sending Father’s Day wishes , as we look back in Lemoore…
The new five-digit ZIP-Codes to be used by residents of Lemoore were announced today by Postmaster Mabel Brown, with instructions for proper use of the improved system to speed mail deliveries. If you live in the area now being served by the Lemoore Post Office, your ZIP-Code number is 93245. If you reside on the Lemoore Naval Air Station, your ZIP-Code number is 93246. Postmaster Brown stressed that ZIP-Code goes into effect nationally as of July 1, and urged that all residents of Lemoore learn the ZIP-Code that serves them now and use it in their return address on all correspondence. “When the national ZIP-Code plan is fully operational, it will provide the United States with the most modern system of mail distribution and dispatch ever devised.”
Due to the absence of Mayor John W. Dockstader, Jr, and Councilman Rodman Bowlby, Council declined to take action on the request of Harry Black for a one-year lease with option to re-new the wall at the airbase. It expires Aug. 31. Two wells failed and Black explained he needs the water to conclude a lease with Boston Land Company on acreage that would be farmed to grain. The council indicated it would be willing to decide the matter in a special meeting and recommended that he talk to Mayor Dockstader, who is empowered to call special meetings.
Lemoore Branch of the Kings County Library is to have a new home. According to Supervisor J. H. McGlashan plans have been completed for remodeling the old bank building on the corner of D and Fox streets…Work should be completed for the opening of the library in the new quarters by August first.
The I.D.E.S. Lodge held a two-day celebration last Saturday and Sunday in honor of the Holy Ghost. Tony Dias was chairman for the event, which brought members and friends from Hanford, Riverdale, Camden, Stratford, Laton, and all surrounding districts. Miss Florence Dias was queen, and her attendants were Misses Lucy Teixeira, Ida Moraes, Elsie Paula, Helen Brown, Lila Gregoria, and Theresa Machado. Mass was heard at St. Peter’s church on Sunday morning. Immediately following, the procession formed outside the church where the queen and her court were escorted in the parade to the I.D.E.S. hall on Champion street where the celebration continued.
If you see T. M. Craig of Lemoore, California, studiously taking out his change purse every few minutes it’s not because he thinks he has lost some money but because he wants you to see that new purse. For he just won it in the nation-wide Vanilla Sales Contest being conducted by the J. R. Watkins Company among its dealers. The change purse has letters on it the words “Prize Winner.”
F. L. Lee, who operated the Kings Café in Lemoore for about 5 years before he was drafted into the army, is back again in Lemoore and has purchased the California Café at the Hotel Lemoore, from Nick Christ. Lee spent 14 months in the army and has since made a trip to China. He will have his brother as his partner in this enterprise.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.
After a 40 year absence when she moved north to attend college and have a career, she retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com