Right on schedule: I reported on the library renovation project in early July. It was scheduled to be completed by the beginning of August and it was! How often does that happen?

I love small town news; imagine making the newspaper because you painted your house.  I remembered Green Stamps and Blue Chip Stamps but had never heard of the local Orange Stamps before. What a find it was to see the full page add with photos of the stores that participated. There it was, Reis Dress Shop on D Street owned by Dolly Reis. Dolly’s mother Martha was my Great Grandmother Mariana Camara’s sister.  Tia Martha lived in the brick house next door. The building the dress shop was in is now the PG&E office. When Claud Doss had Mr. Kerr and Mr. & Mrs. Fox over for dinner, I wonder if he regaled them with the story of the rattlesnake that almost bit him last week and what he did to it to “teach it a lesson.” Hopefully, if he does, it is before or after, just not during dinner! Let’s saunter down the street and see what we can find as we look back in Lemoore….

70 Years Ago (1953)

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.

Forty years ago, she headed north to attend college.  After living in the bay area and the central coast, she’s now retired and returned to the place where it all began.

She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

Recommended for you