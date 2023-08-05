Right on schedule: I reported on the library renovation project in early July. It was scheduled to be completed by the beginning of August and it was! How often does that happen?
I love small town news; imagine making the newspaper because you painted your house. I remembered Green Stamps and Blue Chip Stamps but had never heard of the local Orange Stamps before. What a find it was to see the full page add with photos of the stores that participated. There it was, Reis Dress Shop on D Street owned by Dolly Reis. Dolly’s mother Martha was my Great Grandmother Mariana Camara’s sister. Tia Martha lived in the brick house next door. The building the dress shop was in is now the PG&E office. When Claud Doss had Mr. Kerr and Mr. & Mrs. Fox over for dinner, I wonder if he regaled them with the story of the rattlesnake that almost bit him last week and what he did to it to “teach it a lesson.” Hopefully, if he does, it is before or after, just not during dinner! Let’s saunter down the street and see what we can find as we look back in Lemoore….
Lemoore stores help you keep down your cost of living by giving you valuable Orange Thrifty Shopper Stamps. One stamp is given for every 10 cents of merchandise you buy. Redeem stamp filled books for $3.00 for merchandise at any Lemoore store that gives Thrifty Shopper Stamps.
For 50 cents get a rubber stamp of your car license number for use on your gas ration coupons. Save time and effort. For sale at The Advance office.
Mr. and Mrs. M. B. Neves and son, Junior, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Neves of Laton at a chicken dinner in honor of the christening of their son, Kenneth, which took place at the St. Ann’s Church of Riverdale. A special guest was Student Nurse Mary Neves of Highland Hospital, Oakland.
This is Aircraft Warning Service Week, set aside by the Army as a time for tribute and recognition to those loyal citizens of the community who have served on the ground observer posts.
Eighty-two hundred surgical dressings! That’s the announced quota allotted to the Lemoore Red Cross Surgical Dressing station for the month of August. Mrs, W. C. Truckell, chairman said “As the need grows in the dressing stations on the world’s battlefronts, the effort at home must be increased to meet it, the local leader stressed. “Make a bandage and save a boy.” It is urgent that everyone volunteer some hours each week, in order that the local quota may be kept filled.
The Lemoore branch of the Kings County Library will be closed for one week beginning August 8 to August 15, for the purpose of moving into their new location. The library will be open for a week from August 15 to August 22 for the exchange and return of borrowed books then will close again for one week to finish moving.
City Clerk L. L. Follett has leased the “Admiral” W. T. Dewey building on D street, formerly occupied by Brittsan Automotive Service, as the temporary headquarters for the Lemoore Fire Department equipment.
- Mr. J. W. Belknap is having his home re-painted.
- Mr. Melvin Burlington and family and Mr. Ike Burlington left Sunday for a three week vacation at Pismo.
- Mr. Billie Adams of Fresno was here this afternoon calling on Dr. Paulding.
- Mr. E.W. Kerr of Hanford and Mr. and Mrs. M. O. Fox of Fresno were guests at a dinner Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Claud Doss.
The bridge over the north branch of the Kings river on the highway between Lemoore and Hub is closed for two weeks while work is going forward for the construction of a concrete bridge. A temporary bridge will be built across the water from the lumber of the old bridge and until this is finished traffic is being routed two and one half miles west. The new concrete bridge will be completed sometime in the early fall.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford.
Forty years ago, she headed north to attend college. After living in the bay area and the central coast, she’s now retired and returned to the place where it all began.
She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com