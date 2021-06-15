20 Years Ago
Walt Kendall, chair of the time capsule project for next week’s LHS Centennial celebration, demonstrated where the new capsule, set for opening in 2101, will reside. A stone will enclose the stainless steel box just above the solid cornerstone set in 1924 when the present building was constructed.
Al Alcoser wanted to slip out the back door last week when he said good luck to his last LES class. Sometimes we don’t get what we want. The staff at Meadow Lane School held a potluck in his honor and heaped praise and some good-natured fun, on the man who has given to the people of Lemoore.
It was 1963, John Kennedy was murdered in Dallas, the Beatles invaded America, word of a place called Vietnam started appearing in the news, and a young handsome teacher walked into Kings County’s Kit Carson School’s eighth grade class and 18 girls giggled the entire year. Then mid-year, the principal--there was no superintendent—was fired. The fifth grade teacher, fondly remembered as “Stormin’ Norman,” took over as principal but continued to teach fifth grade. Alcoser did not teach a lot of academics. There was no time. The class did not trust the school or ourselves after two years of emotional and physical abuse. As any good teachers know, prepare the student and the academics will come.
On behalf of the class of 1963-64, thank you Mr. Alcoser for showing us the future and creativity inside us. Have a great retirement on your Laton 40-acres and in your travels. After 39 years helping others attain their life goals, it’s time you reach yours.
25 Years Ago
Fire gutted an abandoned building at P.W. Engvall Elementary School on June 5. No injuries were reported. The abandoned structure, located at the back side of the school’s property, had served as an outdoor education facility when P.W. Engvall was still the middle school in the Lemoore Elementary School District.
30 Years Ago
The 1991 edition of the Lemoore Naval Air Station Air Show is scheduled for the Fourth of July with a full schedule of events for Kings County residence to enjoy. Theme for this year’s show is “Catch the Fury, Force, and Freedom,” with an obvious play on the success of the United States Navy pilots during Operation Desert Storm. Highlight of this year’s show—as has been the case in past air shows—will be a performance by the Blue Angels, the Navy’s highly-talented precision flying team.
35 Years Ago
Patricia Edha, a curriculum consultant with the Kings County Superintendent of Schools, has been named the new principal of Central School, trustees of the Central Union School District decided Monday. She will replace Collis Nisbet, longtime Central School principal who requested reassignment to the post of assistant principal at Neutra School. Ehda, born and raised in Kings County, had taught at Lemoore High School for one year and Central School for 11 years prior to joining the county schools office.
The Navy has developed five new programs designed to retain current pilots and bring new candidates into the training pipeline. The top two include the Aviation Duty Officer and the NavCad program.
Congratulations are in order for Michael J. Lee, recently commissioned a second lieutenant after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. Mike received a degree in computer science during the May 28 ceremony. The son of Stephen H. and Gloria J. Lee of Lemoore—both who were present at their son’s graduation—now heads for Signal Branch training at Fort Gordon, GA. In attendance at Mike Lee’s West Point graduation were Dick and Virginia Lee.
75 Years Ago
Willie Oliveira and George Buyense were announced as first and second prizewinners of the LUHS Rodent Control Program. They were presented with rifles donated by the Kings County Sportsman’s Club.
85 Years Ago
It is remarkable how excited the British can get over a ship. When the Queen Mary steamed from South Hampton harbor last week it was a national holiday. Millions were at the dock to see her off, and the whole country was madly rejoicing. Frenchmen made quite a little fuss over the Normandie’s first sailing, but that was not quite national hysteria. The sea is in Britain’s blood, somehow, and his proudest thought since way back in 1588 when Britain first gained supremacy of the seas by defeating the Spanish Armada has been, “Britannia Rules the Waves.” For six years they’ve been building the Queen Mary. All their industries have contributed something to it. Perhaps they enjoy seeing the great ship completed at last.
