25 Years Ago
Hickey Park will be the site of a weekend of living history presented by the Civil War Reenactment Society and the Living History Association Inc. There will be military encampments, and battle reenactments at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Park admission: $2 per car.
30 Years ago
Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Manuel Luis took the 1917 fire truck for a test run last weekend during official dedication of the first station museum located adjacent to City Hall on Fox Street. The engine which has been the property of the LVFD since 1921, was recently rebuilt by inmates at Avenal Prison. The vehicle will appear in the annual Christmas parade in Lemoore.
35 Years Ago
Jenifer Bowden of Lemoore took the top sweepstakes award in an essay competition which asked high school students to predict the future course of agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley. Bowden’s essay focused on the use of advanced biotechnology, such as genetic engineering to improve crop hardiness and the health of livestock. For her effort, judged best of all essays submitted to the University of California’s Agricultural Futures Conference, Bowden received a $500 scholarship. She was attending the October 1 conference with Lemoore High School classmates Marc Kennedy, Kristen Martin, Don Peak, Stephanie Silveria, and Rodney Evangelho.
Former Lemoore High School football and basketball standout Gene Smith is certainly getting on Fresno State’s Jim Sweeney’s good side. The talented freshman redshirt linebacker played most of Saturday night’s game against Louisiana Tech, and judging from his performance, will be playing there most of the season, and most of his long career.
The exciting sport of Supercross comes to Hanford’s renowned Kings Speedway on Saturday night, Oct. 17. Supercross is an American hybrid of the European-bred sport of motocross. Supercross allows the spectators to view the action from the comforts of grandstand seating while riders negotiate the challenging man made course, which consists of double and triple jumps, sections of stutter bumps, berms, and many tight turns.
70 Years Ago
Lemoore area residents gradually are becoming accustomed to their shiny, new post office as are the folks who work there. Approximately one-third larger than the quarters from which it just moved after a half century of occupancy, the new building is designed and equipped so mail can be handled most efficiently and top service rendered to patrons.
80 Years Ago
The Lemoore Hi-Y Club was called to order by the new president, Willis Newton, at its first Fall session held this week. A bill was introduced and passed by members who plan to build a bench for the use of service men seeking transportation to and from the Lemoore Flying School.
85 Years Ago
The Lemoore High School Board contracted this week with Lowe’s Electric Shop for installation of flood lights on the school’s football field. Materials, including reflectors and globes, that were in use on the baseball field, will be incorporated in the new field illumination project.
100 Years Ago
The Stratford Commercial Club is definitely taking steps necessary to avoid if possible the recurrence of the flood scare that kept that section of the county on edge during the Spring high water time.
Lee McDowell and a party of five other nimrods visited the Tulare Lake regions last Sunday and came home with about 50 ducks. They say there were a million and some ducks down there, and that there were a million hunters for every duck.
120 Years Ago
Raisin stealing is reported as becoming quite an industry in this county.
A work train and about 125 workmen and bridge builders are now located at the trestle which crosses the Kings River, west of Lemoore, on the Goshen and Alcalde line.
The number of voters registered in the Lemoore precinct, and who will be entitled to vote at the coming election, is 200.
Good well fatted hogs that will weigh 200 pounds and over are now worth 6 ½ cents a pound on foot. This is said to be the highest price paid for hogs on foot in a good many years.
C.C. Friend, who has been conducting the Lemoore Meat Market for some time past, has closed the market and retired from the business. He contemplates going into the dairy business.