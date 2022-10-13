Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Hickey Park will be the site of a weekend of living history presented by the Civil War Reenactment Society and the Living History Association Inc. There will be military encampments, and battle reenactments at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Park admission: $2 per car.

30 Years ago

