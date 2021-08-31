20 Years Ago
What started as a water detention area for the growing city of Lemoore to pour storm runoff during wet times will apparently – after about three years of planning – return marginal farmland to wetlands. The wetlands development, according to the Brown brothers, Steve, Neil, and Chris, who own the 872 acres involved in what has become a complex partnering of local, state, federal, and private funding, will result in an environmentally correct, return to nature, area. It’s not a drastic change as early aerial maps show a slough once meandered across the high water table land. Both Neil Brown and Steve Brown acknowledged they will likely build a membership duck hunting club, complete with a bunkhouse, for in-season-shooting. The area is on the eastern side of the Pacific waterfowl flyway. The parcel is nestled on the north side of SR 198 and bordered on the west by the Kings River.
50 Years Ago
A sign at Lake Almanor, near Lassen National Park, proclaims the park as within the Lemoore City limits. Mr. and Mrs. Felix Fraga discovered the sign on a recent trip to the vacation resort. Retired Police Chief Bryan Short, who visits the area frequently, denies any knowledge of the annexation.
55 Years Ago
Of the 22 sites submitted to the Kings County Historical Landmark Committee, five are in and around Lemoore. These five are Lemoore City Park, given to the city by the Southern Pacific Railroad; Mooney House; Heinlen Ranch, now known as Cimarron Ranch, the original site of Lemoore; Murphy’s Ferry, southwest of town; and the Santa Rosa Indian Rancheria will be certified by the committee and submitted to the county Board of Supervisors. The supervisors will then recommend the sites to the Governor’s Historical Landmarks Advisory Committee. At present, there are three historical landmarks in Kings County, the site of Kingston, near Laton, where an early ferry was operated and a stage line stopped; the Adobe De Los Robles; and the Mussel Slough Tragedy site. Serving on the committee are Leona Buckner, Charles Gardner, county planning director, and Hal Guill, parks superintendent.
100 Years Ago
London, Aug. 24. The new American dirigible ZR-2 exploded over Hull today at 5:45 p.m. The dirigible broke in half and fell, wrecked, into the Humber river. The ZR-2 was near the conclusion of a trial trip undertaken late yesterday, in preparation for the transatlantic trip to America. The machine was carrying about fifty men, some Britishers, under whose direction it had been built, others, the Americans who were being trained in her management for the trip to the United States. It was reported at the air station at Howden that only two men were saved. They were said to have descended in parachutes. The rest were reported killed. Both British and American officers were confident she would be able to make the transatlantic trip in two days.
110 Years Ago
The electric juice was shut off Tuesday about three hours to allow A.W. Bass, the house mover, to pass under the wires leading to the Dingley ranch with the old depot building.
Carpenters are at work at the new grammar school grounds erecting sheds for the use of children who drive to school from the country. The sheds will be divided into stalls where the horses can be housed and fed without livery barn expenses.
115 Years Ago
Smallpox has made its appearance. A mighty howl will now go up that every child should be vaccinated before school starts.
Grandma Rhoads, well known by all the old settlers of Kings county, died at her home in Hanford Saturday afternoon, at the age of 82. Amanda Rhoads was born in Clarke county, Ill., February 22, 1825, and was the daughter of Jesse Esrey. In 1843 she was married to Daniel Rhoads in Ray county, Mo. In 1846, she came to California with her husband and they were among the Donner party who made the perilous trip across the plains. Being among the survivors, they landed in California and located at Sutter’s Fort where they engaged in mining. In 1850, they returned to Missouri and purchased a farm but only remained there about a year when they returned to California, locating near San Jose. They purchased a tract of land near Gilroy and engaged in stock raising until 1862, when they located near this city where they lived for many years.
