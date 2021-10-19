20 Years Ago
A fund to raise money to help finish the “House that Lemoore built” will come from proceeds from an outdoor concert this Saturday, Oct. 20, according to Andrea Perez, spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity in Lemoore. Still needed is some $10,000 to pay city fees and buy materials to finish Lemoore’s first HfH home, Perez said.
Flu season is just around the corner and local health officials are reminding seniors to take advantage of the low cost community flu shots and pneumococcal clinics this fall to protect from influenza this winter.
30 Years Ago
Citing “toxic racism” to more than 400 supporters of El Pueblo para El Aire y Aqua Limpio (The People for Clean Aire and Water) in Kettleman City last Saturday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson joined demonstrators in their protest against the proposed Chemical Waste Management incinerator in the nearby Kettleman Hills. The incinerator won approval from the Kings County Planning Commission, and in January, was approved by the Kings County Board of Supervisors. This action took place prior to the installation of new supervisors Jim Edwards and Joe Bezerra. Supervisor Abel Meirellas was the lone dissenter commenting he could not see the little community of Kettleman receiving waste from all over the United States. A suit was filed in February on behalf of El Pueblo. The suit states that the Kings County incinerator-permit process violated the civil rights of the Spanish-speaking residents because meetings, public hearings, and most technical information were in English, and also violated California environmental laws.
50 Years Ago
Ten years ago, to the very month, Naval Air Station Lemoore was dedicated by Captain Howard Avery, before a crowd of some 2,000 visitors to the base. At that time few could imagine the great stride this installation would take in a few short years, which would make it preeminent in the field of Naval aviation. Last Sunday and Monday this base held a gala anniversary of its 10th year in the Lemoore area, attracting an estimated 20,000 visitors – the largest mass of humanity ever to pour through the usually close-guarded gates.
The new Student Council for Meadow Lane is composed of Chip Clemens, president; Neal Evans, vice-president; Margaret Short, secretary; Susan Seibert, comptroller; and Mrs. Marion Wilson, advisor.
95 Years Ago
It is quite the popular thing now days for families and individuals to spend more money than they earn. The lovers of style and fashions often let their idears run away with their better judgement. The thing called THRIFT and ECONOMY are being related to ancient history. When the United States put itself “ON WHEELS,” it saddled, perhaps, one of the worst curses upon our people. I refer to the PLEASURE AUTOMOBILES. It is ones bounden duty to provide well for his family and himself, but I refer to ONLY those cases wherein their LUXURIOUS TASTES are allowed to run counter to what should be their better judgement. Much trouble is encountered often by heads of families, having NO CLAMP upon the purse strings. Many men allow their women folk and half grown children to make ANY PURCHASE without previous permission or consultation.
100 Years Ago
Plans are now complete for the big dinner to be given at the Island Auditorium Thursday night. The big affair is for the purpose of raising funds to purchase equipment for furnishing hot lunches for the pupils of the Island school.
110 Years Ago
Floyd Herriford, the 13-year-old son of John Herriford, living southwest of Lemoore, lassoed a coyote with a 40-foot grass rope near the Empire school building. Floyd put a collar and chain on his coyoteship and now has the beast on exhibition at his father’s ranch.
