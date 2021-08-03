20 Years Ago
Purple and gold letters pop out at the camera in the new LHS Events Center’s bleacher section letting all guests know for certain whose house they are in. The 2,600 plus seat arena is scheduled to be open next month. At a cost of over $6 million, the facility will provide 30,000 square feet of entertainment space.
The Lemoore Masonic Lodge will provide a free child identification program during the “night out” celebration on Tuesday Aug., 7, according to Walter Kendall, secretary of the Lodge. “Using a digital camera and scanner, we will photograph and fingerprint a child and give the parents a copy to keep for a permanent record,” Kendall said. “Then if the child is lost or abducted, the vital information has already been prepared for law and media use,” the Mason noted.
30 Years Ago
The 1991-92 Kings County grand jury will have a tough act to follow as it prepared to investigate the county happenings for the next year. Included in this coming year’s 31-member grand jury are six Lemoore area residents. The Lemoore residents named to the grand jury include Dora C. Ford, Sylvia Mae Hudgeon, Jack L. Palermo, Robert E. Phillips, Olivia Carolyn Reynoso, and V. Ann Sessions-Walker. A majority of the grand jury reside in Hanford while there are three jurors from Corcoran and two from Avenal.
55 Years Ago
Three local veterans groups have joined together to plan a Veterans Day celebration. The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Lemoore Naval Air Station Fleet Reserve Post, are organizing a parade through downtown Lemoore followed by a talent show in the Lemoore High School stadium. The committee consists of Bob Wenzel, Fred W. Wolfe, Edith Truckell, Berry Gilcrease, Tim Lee, Clarence Dimmick, George Dockstader, Frank Stewart, Joe Hahn, and C.J. Holmes Jr.
A young man from the East visiting Lemoore had discovered the mystery of the “disappearing hose.” Peter Clock of Connecticut was watering his aunt’s lawn and decided it would get the water deeper if he stuck the nozzle into the ground. A few minutes later, he called for help because the hose was slowly being drawn into the earth. It took about an hour of frantic digging before the earth finally released the hose which, by then, had gone four feet down. Residents new to the Lemoore area were warned not to push hose nozzles down gopher holes or into the earth since the lake bottom sand, which comprises most of the foundation of our soils, has a magic way of drawing hoses down as far as six feet and holding them in spite of all efforts.
100 Years Ago
Police are anticipating a small riot when Weyland’s Restaurant on Main street is torn down to make room for a new hotel, as the cornerstone holds two dozen bottles of real beer that were placed in the stone in 1901. What will be done with the “vile stuff” is a widely discussed question in Buffalo. Prohibition advocates want the beer to be placed in a museum or sent to the historical society to be placed on exhibition so that the little boys and girls who grow up without ever hearing of beer will know what the fatal stuff that made their ancestors such a low lot looked like. The stronger element of the prohibition party declare it should be destroyed. The “wets” of the city, and the workmen on the building say they will make an attempt to get the booze first and guarantee that if they do, it will vanish before it is destroyed or placed on exhibition.
Girls hoping to teach school in San Francisco will kindly roll up their silken hosiery above their knees and lick any surplus carmen from their lips. Mrs. Helen P. Sanborn, president of the San Francisco board of Education, issued that edict today when she laid down these plans and specifications for the proper dress of school teachers: No lipstick—“They are the last word in bad taste.” No hand painted eyebrows—“For they are silly.” No “beauty windows”—“They’re scandalous.” No rolled down hosiery—for “they are idiotic.” No jet earrings—“for a teacher must not pose as ‘an amateur Carmen.’ ” No “wasp waists”—for they are “unhealthy and insane.” And don’t wear too short a skirt, too low a waist or bobbed hair—for Mr. Sanborn said she has no words to describe them.
