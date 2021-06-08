20 Years Ago
We do not presume to know what Gov. Davis will do when presented with last week’s air and water subcommittee’s recommendations heard in a public meeting in Lemoore. We do, however, know what we’d like to see done as far as controlling dust in Kings County. We agree that dust must be contained. As everyone knows, the gritty stuff irritates even the heathiest of bodies and can carry harmful particulates including Valley Fever spores. But the idea of “Dust Cops” coming to contain fugitive dust is, at best ridiculous, at worse, a terrible misappropriation of precious government funds.
25 Years Ago
Plans for the 50th edition of the Kings Fair are well underway. With little more than a week to prepare, the Kings Fair Board of Directors management and staff consider the 1996 version to be the “fairest of them all.” What began as a small display on card tables in the Hanford Civic Auditorium in 1946 has evolved into the single largest event in Kings County. Prior to 1946, Kings and Tulare counties shared the exposition honors, under the title of the 24th District Agricultural Association. In 1946, with an abundance of state funds earmarked for fairs, the 24-A Agricultural District was formed and Kings County proudly hosted its first district fair. Acquiring land, previously occupied by the local airport in 1948, the fair has grown into an enterprise that not only displays the agricultural wealth of the county, but demonstrates how agriculture benefits all who live, work, and enjoy living in Kings County.
30 Years Ago
High School Seniors in Lemoore and Kings County will reach another milestone in their lives this week when they receive their high school diplomas. Valedictorian at Kings Christian is Steve Marvin, son of Linda and Richard Marvin of Hanford. Salutatorian is Jennifer Perzinski, daughter of Linda and Jerry Perzinski of Corcoran. Valedictorian at Lemoore High School is Sharilyn Marie Fetterhoff, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Fetterhoff and salutatorian is Kenneth James Rose, the son of Carole Rose. Sharilyn Fetterhoff and Kenneth Rose will address the audience and fellow classmates along with John Gordon and Bill Parry. The graduation will also officially mark the end of the 11-year career of Allen Gilkey as LUHSD superintendent. Bill Black has been selected by the board of trustees to succeed Gilkey.
Lemoore High School’s Josh Kloster became the first Lemoore track and field athlete in 11 years to place at the State Track Meet Saturday when he placed third in the shotput. The last Tiger athlete to place was Lemoore’s George Gaffney, the 1979 long jump state champion. Of the six athletes who made the trip to Cerritos for the 1991 State Track and Field championships this past week, only Kloster and pole vaulter Darren Fraley picked up points.
80 Years Ago
A story of perseverance will be illustrated in the achievement of Everette Schwartz, who will graduate tonight with the Class of ’41 from Lemoore High School. Schwartz will not be present to receive his diploma for in the summer of ’31 he sustained a spinal injury while swimming in an irrigation canal. Prior to the accident Schwartz had completed three years of high school, entering LUHS as a freshman in ’28. Under the direction of the high school, Schwartz has been tutored by Weir Smith, principal of the Stratford elementary school, and tonight he will be awarded his diploma, significant of many hours of study under severe handicap.
85 Years Ago
The unusually heavy flow of river and canal water in the Kings county lowlands this season has improved the water levels, and also reduced the amount of pumping farmers need to do for the current crops. Water levels have gone up in proportion to nearness of streams, there being a great increase near flowing streams, while far from the rivers the increase is not yet very much felt.
Leaving here Friday for Reno, Nevada, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Miller, Mrs. Stella Brownstone, Miss Muriel Miller and Melvin Villa motored via Donner Pass, through Truckee where they drove 20 miles in a snow storm, and into Reno to visit Mr. Miller’s sister, Mrs. Don Borax and her husband. The Lemoore folk returned home Sunday, coming back by the way of Lake Tahoe.
The American Government’s plan to set out one-half billion tree seedlings as part of the soil conservation program this year puts all previous tree-planting projects in the shade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.