Always curious, I did a bit of research and learned that over the course of the war, 85 million Americans purchased bonds totaling approximately $185 billion.
I always enjoy reading about what the local churches were doing years ago, from bible study, to social events to promote fellowship, and conferences for their clergy.
Being an avid reader and in two book clubs myself, I would love to travel back in time to attend one of Mrs. Buckner’s book review events. Especially this one with the lupine, poppies, and small maps as decorations.
My Italian great grandparents stayed in a hotel when they first arrived in Lemoore via a trek from Madera after they arrived at Ellis Island. I always assumed it was probably the Lucerne Hotel, but due to the year it opened, perhaps it was actually Mr. Baldo’s Italian hotel.
Sadly, 80 years ago, the Police Chief had to warn the public of the potential of thefts of government checks from mailboxes, …as we look back in Lemoore…
Rev. and Mrs. J. M. Brewer last week attended a ministerial conference at Lucerne on Clear Lake in northern California, the first of its type to be staged at the site. Rev. Brewer is pastor of the Lemoore Baptist Church and was selected to head the class of instruction in prayer services.
With only two days left to reach their quota of $178,000 in the 2nd War Loan Drive which concludes Saturday, Lemooreans are urged to “Buy Bonds Now.”
“Modern Developments in Medicine” was the topic of interest presented before Kiwanis Club members last evening by Dr. B. H. Pratt, past club president and Lieutenant Governor of this district.
The committee of management of the USO will be guests this evening at the Lemoore Army Air Field at a dinner to be followed by their regular monthly meeting, according to an announcement made last evening by USO Director Ernest Keumpel.
Chief Dickenson of the Lemoore Police Department has stated that he has been advised by the United States Secret Service that there is a marked increase in the number of Government checks which are stolen from mail boxes. Many of these are allotment and allowances checks now being issued by the armed forces to families of men in the service…Chief Dickenson stated this week that it is his belief if merchants realized the Government will not reimburse them for losses sustained by accepting a forged Government check, they would be more mindful of the warning of the United States Secret Service to “Know Your Endorsers.”
At the regular Wednesday night book review held at the old adobe of the Buckner “ranch of the oaks” last week, Mrs. C. V. Buckner reviewed a new novel, “Lost Springtime” by Julian Dana. Color scheme was in California tones of blue and gold, with lupine and poppies used in the decorations. Miniature maps of California served as place markers when the guests assembled for refreshments at the close of the evening.
The Bible Study group of the Federated church will meet on Monday, May 2, at the country home of Mrs. R. E. Shore. Various chapters of the book of Romans will be reported by those members who have made a particular study of them.
The first carload of new Ford cars was received by Burke & Stevens, Lemoore Ford distributors, on Saturday and deliveries were made on orders placed previously.
After their regular practice on Tuesday evening the members of the Methodist choir held a social hour in honor of those who assisted them in putting on the programs at their recent sacred concerts. The evening was spent with games and a general good time. Refreshments of ice cream and cake were served.
In the Classified section:
FOUND-1923 license plate No 178-636. Owner may have by paying for this ad.
Mrs. J. W. Dockstader, Mrs. Kintner and Mrs. Dockstader’s sister joined a fishing party Monday and went out to try their luck, but some how the fish were not very hungry, so they come home with just a few.
Mr. Drexler of the Riverdale Free Press attended to business matters in Lemoore today.
J.M. Baldo has completed his new Italian hotel building on E. Street.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. She moved north to attend SJSU and had a career in the bay area. She recently retired and has returned to where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com.