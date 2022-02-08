25 Years Ago
The first major construction project linked to Lemoore’s internationally acclaimed Downtown Revitalization Plan will be the turning of dirt, Tuesday, during a formal ground-breaking ceremony. The D Street Plaza Park came to life Tuesday when the Lemoore Redevelopment Agency voted 2-1-1 to approve the scaled down $265,000 contract for construction of the park.
Lemoore High School reigned supreme at Saturday’s Kings County Academic Decathlon, receiving numerous individual awards and winning the super quiz event. John Wallace, Channel 47 news anchor, was the master of ceremonies and official questioner of the students participating in the event conducted in the Lemoore High School auditorium. One decathlete who took the contest quite seriously was Nicholas Lopez of Lemoore, who came away with close to $2,000 in scholarships and had the highest score overall. In all, Lemoore High School students received over $3,000 in scholarships at Saturday’s event. “I’m really excited that they did so well,” said Andrea Perez, coach of the LHS winning team.
30 Years Ago
The 1992 edition of Youth In Government proved to be one of the most successful ever and resulted in suggestions of extended activities and additional work sessions between city officials and their student counterparts. Two City of Lemoore mayors, during a mock city council on Tuesday, were one-day Youth In Government mayor Kami Freitas and the mayor for the other 365 days of 1992, John Luis.
Three P.W. Engvall students—Jarrett Rogers, Nicholas Lopez, and Chris Parson—swept the top three positions in the boys’ division while Crystal and Anna Halson, also P.W. Engvall students, placed one-two in the girls’ division in the recent Optimist Club International Oratorical Contest.
40 Years Ago
Pacific Telephone announced that all valley coin telephones were to soon be modified to permit dialing of several types of calls without a dime. This new system, called Dial Tone First (DTF), would allow callers to automatically get a dial tone when they lift the receiver without depositing a dime. This would eliminate the cost for dialing for operator assistance and 911 emergency calls. The estimated cost to switch all 170,000 pay phones in the valley would be $29.4 million.
75 Years Ago
Offered by Realtor W.C. Clayton of Lemoore is a five-room house on Lemoore Avenue, furnished, 50 by 30 feet for $5,000.
100 Years Ago
The Lemoore Woman’s Club will hold their regular meeting on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. A short business session will be held after which a Valentine party will be held for the children of the club members. Each member will be entitled to bring her children up to the age of 13, and those who have no children may borrow one.
Recent reports from the Kazan republic in East Russia, say that of this 2,000,000 people, not over six percent will be alive next spring. Near bolshevists explain carefully that the suffering of the Russian people from famine are due solely to the drought. No doubt they had an awful dry spell. But in countries where the people are allowed to accumulate private property, they also have droughts, but they do not starve. Private property encourages people, in time of plenty, to lay aside reserves of food and other commodities against a day of need. No one would do that in Russia under Bolshevist rule, because if they did, the soviet agents would come and seize their supplies. So when the famine came, there were no reserves to draw upon. And there will continue to be famines in Russia, until the government gives up its foolish socialistic notions, and encourages thrifty and industrious people to gain property and store up supplies against times of national scarcity.
Have you ever experimented with warmed water for cows? Of course, water should not be very warm, but it should have the chill taken out of it. Dairy cattle that must drink ice cold water show the result in their milk-giving qualities. Ice cold water chills the animal so that additional food is necessary.
105 Years Ago
Gordon Lewis and Walter Hengst have left Lemoore bound for the Aviation school at Redwood City where they are planning to take a course in “high flying.” There has been quite a demand for aviators in the “sky” department of the army and these young men are fitted in disposition and nerve for that service. They are going to add training in their equipment and then we may expect a flying visit from them soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.