master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

 Donna Galletti

I always love finding a “blast from the past,” as well as family connections, in my research. In one article this week I found both. In the early '70s, my dad and uncle were involved in micro midget car racing at the Lemoore Jet Bowl. I spent many a Saturday night there as a teen. The same article also had a family connection. Andy Lahargoue was the husband of my dad’s cousin, Norma. Over twenty years after the 1953 article, Gary Burrows and Floyd Blakely were still involved in racing, just no longer inside a racecar.  However, Lou Trigueiro could still be found in the driver’s seat on the racetrack.

Writing this column and reading about the residents of early Lemoore has started to give me a feeling like I know these people and their families. That I know who they are and how they are connected to each other — that I know that Henry Dickenson, the Chief of Police, was the son of George Dickenson.

Take a stroll with me down the street as we look back in Lemoore...

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast.  She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

Recommended for you