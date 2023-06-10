I always love finding a “blast from the past,” as well as family connections, in my research. In one article this week I found both. In the early '70s, my dad and uncle were involved in micro midget car racing at the Lemoore Jet Bowl. I spent many a Saturday night there as a teen. The same article also had a family connection. Andy Lahargoue was the husband of my dad’s cousin, Norma. Over twenty years after the 1953 article, Gary Burrows and Floyd Blakely were still involved in racing, just no longer inside a racecar. However, Lou Trigueiro could still be found in the driver’s seat on the racetrack.
Writing this column and reading about the residents of early Lemoore has started to give me a feeling like I know these people and their families. That I know who they are and how they are connected to each other — that I know that Henry Dickenson, the Chief of Police, was the son of George Dickenson.
Take a stroll with me down the street as we look back in Lemoore...
Last Saturday night marked the opening of the junior midget racing season here. A good sized crowd of fans turned out at the Lemoore Racing Club track south of the golf course to view the first point race of the year…. Winner of the trophy dash last Saturday night was Verne Armstrong of Auberry with Doc Young second. Places in the heats went in this order: Howard Rush, Andy Lahargoue, Louis Trigueiro and Bob Pippin. Second heat race: Gary Burrows, V. Armstrong, Doc Young and Floyd Blakeley. Armstrong copped the main event, with Burrows in second place, Doc Young in third place, Lahargoue, fourth, and Trigueiro, fifth.
Issuing a warning to bicycle riders this week is Chief of Police Bryan Short who pointed out that bikes may not be ridden on sidewalks. “We will have to issue citations to those youngsters who persist in riding their bikes on the city sidewalks,” Short declared. “City Ordinance 165, Sec. 16 provides that bicycles may be impounded if the ordinance is violated. So, all bike riders should consider themselves forewarned and stay off the city sidewalks, where they are considered a peril to pedestrians.
The flagpole on the city hall lawn is being repainted this week. A new rope has been ordered for the refurbished pole.
Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Gibbs and little daughter Frances Selma arrived in Lemoore on Tuesday evening from San Jose, where they have been for the past two months, coming west from Alabama. Mr. Gibbs is succeeding J. W. McTarnahan as manager of the Leoni Drug Store and is very favorably impressed with our little city. He took over his duties at the drug store on Wednesday morning.
We have heard a number of out-of-town people say they enjoyed “Dollar Day” in Lemoore last Saturday. Several people came from Hanford to purchase some of the exceptional bargains offered. “We hope the merchants will do it again,” and “Lemoore stores are well stocked with up to date merchandise” are two of the many expressions heard from pleased shoppers.
The trustees of the Lemoore Union High School, in a recent meeting, selected the Fox tract as the site for the new high school building to be erected immediately.
Funeral services for the late George W. Dickenson were held from the Phipps chapel Sunday afternoon and a large host of friends and acquaintances were in attendance. George W. Dickenson was born in Jackson county, Mo., in 1828 and was a leader of the famous Donner party, which came to California in 1846. He was fortunate in being with the first party which crossed the mountains ahead of a big storm which came up and caught the second division in the mountains.
In 1853 he settled in Stanislaus county where he built a hotel and maintained a Ferry. He also was postmaster for several years. In 1867 he was married to his schoolmate Mary Bonds and eight children were born to them, several of which still survive. Besides his wife, Mary A. Dickenson, he leaves to mourn his loss Archabald, Chester, Henry, Arthur, Robert, Mrs. Isabelle Weddel and Mrs. H. Tharp. Interment was in the Lemoore cemetery.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she had a 30+ year career in the bay area/central coast. She’s recently retired and returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com