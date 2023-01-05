Betty Bowden

Readers, This is my last Looking Back column, but Looking Back will continue thanks to Donna Galletti, who will be putting together the column for your and her enjoyment. I know that I am looking forward to reading her discoveries. Thank you for all of the positive comments that I have heard about the column over the years. 

30 Years Ago

Fresno State’s football program gained its freedom Tuesday night in Anaheim in more ways than one. Not only did the Bulldogs humble favored Southern California 24-7 in the Freedom Bowl but Fresno also gained its freedom from all those critics who said the Bulldogs couldn’t play Division 1 football. For Lemoore High School’s Lorenzo Neal, Tuesday’s win was the culmination of a brilliant football career that saw him win a pair of Big West championships, one Western Athletic Conference championship, a California Bowl, and finally a Freedom Bowl. Neal capped his Fresno State career by earning the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Tags

