master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

 Donna Galletti

As someone who loves to write letters and has an affinity for postage stamps, I enjoyed reading about Air Mail Week. As to the term cachet, I will assume that in this case it means a special post mark.

A bit of history about the red poppy: The American Legion asked Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day, as National Poppy Day. This year, on May 26, wear a red poppy to honor the fallen who have worn our nation's uniform.

In case you are wondering what I.D.E.S. stands for, it is Sociedade Da Irmandade do Divino Espirito Santo. The Society of the Divine Holy Spirit is a Portuguese fraternal organization. One of my Portuguese great grandfathers was a 50-year member of Lemoore I.D.E.S. Lodge 54.

Tags

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you