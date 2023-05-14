As someone who loves to write letters and has an affinity for postage stamps, I enjoyed reading about Air Mail Week. As to the term cachet, I will assume that in this case it means a special post mark.
A bit of history about the red poppy: The American Legion asked Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day, as National Poppy Day. This year, on May 26, wear a red poppy to honor the fallen who have worn our nation's uniform.
In case you are wondering what I.D.E.S. stands for, it is Sociedade Da Irmandade do Divino Espirito Santo. The Society of the Divine Holy Spirit is a Portuguese fraternal organization. One of my Portuguese great grandfathers was a 50-year member of Lemoore I.D.E.S. Lodge 54.
Happy Mother’s Day wishes go out to every mom as we look back in Lemoore….
Library building for Lemoore moves closer. Action by the Kings County Board of Supervisors next Tuesday is expected to shape up final planning for construction of a County building in Lemoore for which ground may be broken next fall. Attractively designed featuring the use of large glassed areas, reinforced brick and frame construction, an ample exterior corridor and an inviting patio, the building would have a frontage of 125 feet on C street and would be located on the southeast corner of C and Hill.
LHS senior class members traveled to Bass Lake on May 4 for their traditional “sneak day” festivities. Two buses transported 76 students accompanied by their advisers.
Corsages were awarded to Mother’s Day guests at the annual Mother’s Day Tea, sponsored for all the mothers of the community by the Women’s Federated Society at Federated Hall last Friday. Winning the award for youngest mother was Mrs. Keith Turley; while honors for the eldest mother and grandmother went to Mrs. Emma Faunce.
Enthusiastic response to the American Legion Auxiliary’s call for volunteers to distribute poppies on Poppy Day, May 28, is reported by Margaret Belmont, Poppy Day chairman of the Post 100, Lemoore unit. Mrs. Belmont estimated that there will be a large number of volunteer workers distributing the little red memorial flowers throughout Lemoore on Poppy Day. While the majority of the workers will be members of the American Legion Auxiliary, the local Boy Scouts have also volunteered their services, for which the Auxiliary is indeed grateful.
Beginning next Sunday, May 15, the nation will officially observe Air Mail Week. It was on May 15, 1918, that the first practical test of air mail transportation was made when an experimental route was set up between New Your City and Washington, D. C. The post office will furnish the envelope with special cachet, and the new Air Mail stamps are in readiness for distribution. Stamp collectors and others will be interested in this particular phase of the national observance, according to Postmaster T.W. Brown.
Effective May 10th new Southern Pacific schedules applying to Lemoore change only one train leaving here at 6:55 p.m. instead of 7:05 p.m. as at present.
Connections now made at Goshen Jet eliminate lay overs at that point on all trains, making three hours shorter time from Los Angeles to Lemoore by daylight; and the 6:55 p.m. train eliminating layover at Goshen giving direct connections for Fresno where Pullman occupancy for San Francisco may be had after 9 p.m.
The city Dads endorsed the clean-up week proposed b Chairman Day of the Commercial Club last night. Everybody is getting back of it-and the town will be an attractive place for our host of visitors who will be in town to attend the Chautauqua which will be held all the following week in Lemoore. Sharpen up the old spade and join the rhythm of the weed cutting crew next week.
On May 17-18 the I.D.E.S. will hold a grand celebration in this city…On Sunday the grand parade composed of members of the order…will march from the park through the principal streets of Lemoore, and thence go to St. Peters church where high mass will be celebrated. Then there will be a grand free barbeque, the hospitality of the Portuguese brethren of this city. At night a grand free dance will be given. The Altar society of the Catholic church will have charge of all refreshment stands, and the thirst of all will be amply supplied. The celebration will be one big grand time, and everybody will be made welcome.