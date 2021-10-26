20 Years Ago
Every autumn the leaves turn gold and red and fall from the branches. Although our clocks don’t usually turn colors, they do need to fall. Back one hour that is. Pacific Standard time will arrive in Lemoore on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 2 a.m. It is advised to turn clocks back prior to going to bed Saturday night or you may find yourself attending early Sunday class. The change from Pacific Daylight Savings Time to Pacific Standard Time relates to the change in the earth’s equator’s position in relation to the sun. The idea to place the nation on two time standards, one for the warm months and one for the cool months, was an effort to save on energy costs.
It’s like a ride at Magic Mountain – noisy, twirling, snaking, rising, falling, slowing down only to speed up again, ending in a wild spin. The difference is that those going for the ride start out empty, end up full, and are made of glass. Lemoore’s SK Foods is the west coast producer of Heinz’ Classico spaghetti sauce. According to Bob Mettler, plant general manager, the local company supplies 14 flavors of the sauce to distributors west of the Rockies.
30 Years Ago
Caltrans has scheduled a Public Informational Open House on the proposed improvements on State Route 41 from 0.6 miles south of State Route 198 to Hanford-Armona Road near the city of Lemoore. During this time, Caltrans staff will be available to discuss the proposals and answer questions. The purpose of the meeting is to gather your concerns and opinions and to keep you informed of the progress of the project since the last public meeting.
The exciting sport of Supercross! Comes to Hanford’s renowned Kings Speedway on Saturday night. Supercross is an American hybrid of the European-bred sport of Motorcross (MX) that has become quite popular with race fans throughout the world. Supercross allows the spectators to view the action from the comforts of grandstand seating while riders negotiate the challenging course, which consists of double and triple jumps, “rocker” sections of whoop-de-dos and stutter bumps, berms and many tight turns. Motorcross is rated as one of the most physically demanding sports in the world and Supercross adds the requirement of razor sharp timing and coordination.
35 Years Ago
Mary Immaculate Queen School Student Council officers for 1986-87 are Julie Oliveira, president; Stacy Silva, vice president; Karie Rocha, treasurer; Amy Lynn Machado, secretary; Janea Oliveira, religious affairs; Lynn Pires, athletic affairs; Judy Omapas, eighth grade representative; Kerri Brughelli, seventh grade representative; Jeana Allen, sixth grade representative; and Ryan Silva, fifth grade representative.
50 Years Ago
First it was Armistice Day – Nov. 11, the day in 1918 when the bloody horror of World War I was ended on the battlefield, if not in the halls of international diplomacy. Then, following World War II, it became Veteran’s Day to include all those who brought that struggle to an end so decisively that the brief armistice before surrender was slightly noticed. Two inconclusive and undeclared wars have followed. The Korean armistice still exists as peace has never been declared in that conflict, while an armistice in the Vietnam struggle is still a hope for the future. The late date this year is Oct. 25. In all years to come, by Congressional edict, it will continue to be the fourth Monday in October. This arrangement permits another three-day weekend holiday on which we can relax, or drive or play. Here’s hoping that at some time during the upcoming holiday all patriotic Americans will give some thought to the past valor of American fighting men and remember that a strong Army, Navy, and Air Force is their best guarantee of all their liberties and holidays in years to come.
It was a football game, but Lemoore scored so high it looked like the Tigers were playing Porterville in a basketball contest. Lemoore’s first home game, before a capacity crowd, pleased Tiger fans. The reason is obvious. The final score was 47-15, Lemoore. Helping to make the high score were Greg Jones, Stan Netto, George Sula, Bill Parmer, Marvel Moon, Bob Villa, Chris Jordan, Randy Cansler, and Mike Irigaray.
100 Years Ago
Budapest, October 24 – Ex-Emperor Charles and his wife were captured and confined in a castle and were being guarded by two companies of government troops. The former emperor had been making an unsuccessful attempt to come back, and fears had been expressed that if he succeeded war would result.
