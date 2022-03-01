20 Years Ago
Bees are back on the job as area orchards begin the bloom season. After a rest of several cold months, bees, and trees celebrate the eternal call to wake up and get down to buzzyness. Honey bees are in great demand and, unfortunately, have been in diminishing numbers in the past decade. Without them most plants would not be able to produce depriving the world of color.
Gary Cole was among the first men to step into the area’s kindergartens to teach. Ignoring tradition and prejudices against men in the lower grades, he spent 20 years helping LESD kindergartens learn to love learning. His name graces one of the wings at Cinnamon Elementary in honor of his efforts.
30 Years Ago
The second annual Black History Parade is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lemoore. Norris Kemp, chairman of the Majestical Educators for Enlightenment, Enrichment and Sobriety, sponsor of the event, said the parade is not limited to members of the Black race but is open to any race or group that wishes to participate with, “dignity, peace, and consideration for others.” Although the event has been organized as a multicultural affair, the parade will highlight certain achievements of the African-American race.
March 13 is the deadline for placing orders for daffodil bouquets, scheduled for delivery on March 30. The annual “Daffodil Days” is sponsored by the Kings County chapter of the American Cancer Society.
50 Years Ago
One of the most significant events in California transportation history will take place on March 1 when a new 184-mile section of Interstate 5 between Route 152, west of Los Banos and Wheeler Ridge, south of Bakersfield, will be opened to traffic for the first time.
75 Years Ago
There will be no special sugar stamps issued for canning this year. This reminder to housewives has been issued by OPA sugar rationing officials in regulations announced recently in Washington. The change from 5 to 10 pound stamps does not mean that consumers will have twice as much sugar, OPA cautioned. The housewives must spread 10 pounds to cover longer periods and must set aside sugar for home canning because no special home canning stamp will be issued.
Population of Kings County is at a new high with 47,000 people estimated to be in the county as of Jan. 1, 1947.
90 Years Ago
An expenditure of $5,490,497.47 for the improvement of state route No. 10 from San Lucas to the Sequoia National Park through Kings county, is included in the projects believed to be necessary to bring the present state highway system up to an adequate standard and submitted to the State Chamber of Commerce in a report prepared by the division of highways. The route includes, in Kings county, 21.57 miles from Fresno county line to Hanford, and 8.94 mile from Hanford to the Tulare county line. The project proposes the grading of a 36-foot road bed on the longer stretch, a 20 foot pavement, construction of small structures, and shoulder treatment. On the stretch from Hanford to Tulare county, the project would include the grading of a 36-foot roadbed, small structure treatment, and the Cross Creek bridge. The shoulders would be treated with oil. The total length of the route to be improved is 146.6 miles.
High School to Give Pageant to Mark Bicentennial – One of the most elaborate pageants ever attempted in Lemoore or Kings County will be presented at the local High School auditorium on the afternoon of the 24th and the evening of the 25th. The first of the two performances will be for the high school students, and the second for the general public. The costumes for the pageant are very complete, and historically correct. The scenes used give a complete picture of the life and times, emphasizing the fine qualities of Washington’s character, the bravery, sympathy, patriotism, military knowledge, and love for his home. The pageant is entitled “The Father of His Country.”
Fox – phone 244 – Saturday, “Girl of the Rio” with Leo Carrillo, Lupe Velez, Norma Foster; Sunday, “Secret Service” with Richard Dix; Monday-Tuesday, Barbara Stanwyck in “Forbidden”; Wednesday “No One Man” with Carole Lombard, Paul Lukas; Thursday- Friday, Buster Keaton, Schnozzle Durante, Polly Moran, Irene Purcell in “The Passionate Plumber.”
115 Years Ago
The Lake School has been ordered closed by the trustees on account of scarlet fever. It is expected that classes will be resumed in about two weeks.
The largest wine vineyard in the world will be located near Lemoore. The Italian Swiss Colony people are planting 1,500 acres with 1,320 vines to the acre.