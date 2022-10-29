Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

In preparation for winter flood conditions, the City of Lemoore has made plans to have burlap bags and sand available at the Old Corporation Yard at F and Fox streets when the rains come this winter. Those who are able will fill their own sandbags, others can contact the city to make their own arrangements.

Neutra will hold a gala celebration this Friday to celebrate their being awarded the State Distinguished School award by the State Department of Education for last year. The school is one of a small number statewide that were awarded the coveted honor.

