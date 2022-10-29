In preparation for winter flood conditions, the City of Lemoore has made plans to have burlap bags and sand available at the Old Corporation Yard at F and Fox streets when the rains come this winter. Those who are able will fill their own sandbags, others can contact the city to make their own arrangements.
Neutra will hold a gala celebration this Friday to celebrate their being awarded the State Distinguished School award by the State Department of Education for last year. The school is one of a small number statewide that were awarded the coveted honor.
The final public hearing on the four-laning of Hwy. 41 along the western outskirts of Lemoore is scheduled today. Caltrans plans call for the four-laning of Hwy. 41 from Hanford-Armona Road to .7 of a mile south of the intersection with Hwy. 198, with work on the project scheduled to begin in the spring of 1996.
Homecoming Queen contestants at Lemoore High School this year are Kim Miguel, Dionne Ewing, Shannon Pike, Ruby Aglibot, Stephanie Leal, Jill Silveira, and Kim Horn.
Various groups from Lemoore, Hanford, Armona, Laton, Corcoran, and Lemoore Naval Air Station will take part in the annual “Trick or Treat for UNICEF” on Halloween. Those involved include 4-H Club members, schools, and churches. UNICEF began in 1946 as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund to help the children of war-devastated Europe. The General Assembly enlarged UNICEF’s mandate in the early 1950s to address the problems of children in the developing world.
Leprino Foods plans to spend $10 million on equipment and hire 45 additional employees under a two-year program that will double capacity of its Lemoore milk processing facility, plant manager Steven C. Becker tells The Advance. Eight of 10 new state-of-the-art cheese vats already have been delivered and are awaiting installation.
The 58,000 U.S. military personnel killed in the Vietnam war, including nearly 400 Central California residents, will be honored during a special one-week visit to Fresno of the “Moving Wall.” A half scale replica of the Vietnam memorial located in Washington, D.C., the “Moving Wall Memorial, which contains the names of all known U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in the Vietnam war, will be open for public viewing in the Pine Grove area of Roeding Park from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.
Construction crews for Standard Oil Company last week completed the initial stage of work on a new super service station to be erected on the northwest corner of D and Armstrong. The Chevron station on the northeast corner of D and Follett will be dismantled. The property is owned by Shorty Faubion who tentatively plans construction of a building on it in the near future.
Navy Day – Whereas, the United States Navy is fighting the battle for freedom in the waters of the aggressors, and Whereas, by national tradition, the appreciation that the people of the United States holds for their Navy is annually emphasized through the setting aside of one day to acclaim that branch of the armed forces; Therefore, I, W.C. Truckell, Mayor of the City of Lemoore, do hereby proclaim Tuesday, October 27, 1942, as “NAVY DAY” and call upon all citizens of Lemoore to take part in observance of this day through an especially dedicated purchase of War Savings Bonds, thereby letting the men of the United States Navy know the depth of our gratitude. Whereunto, I have set my hand this 22 day of October, 1942. (seal) Dr. W.C. Truckell, Mayor, City of Lemoore.
The mint condenser of the Essential Products Company on the Island has started operations on the second cutting of mint.
The early frost has ruined a large acreage of late corn in the Island and Summit Lake districts.
Unique Parade to Start Swimming Pool Campaign – What promises to be an amusing event is being planned for next Saturday night, on the streets of our city. Secretary Falkenberg and C.V. Buckner, representatives of the Commercial Club and the Legion respectively, got their heads together this morning and evolved some ideas that will be put into action on Saturday night at about 8 o’clock. Although the program and order of parade have not been made public, it is hinted that one section that will doubtless attract attention is to be composed of Cy’s Bathing Beauties.