20 Years Ago
The idea of a charter school for technology at LHS makes sense. Superintendent Bill Black and the board of trustees are on target as they plan to meet the needs of students—those who will not complete, nor need to complete—a college education. It seems the state, and everyone else, believes in the idea that every student should be a college graduate. That thinking can result in decisions that force some students to flip burgers because they were not prepared for a meaningful vocation after high school. LHS school directors hope with the expansion of the charter school concept, more room will be made at the high school for auto shop and other such vocational programs not currently planned for the new school.
West Hills College sent seven members of the rodeo team to Casper, Wyo. To compete in the College National Finals Rodeo this past week. They finished with a team score of 155,000 points, and finished in 18th place. Luke Lancaster was the only top 10 finisher for the Falcons, coming in eighth place in steer wrestling.
25 Years Ago
The agriculture and business communities came together once again for the Kings County Farm Bureau’s annual golf tournament in support of the local Ag Education Program. A total of 120 golfers participated in the event at the Kings Country Club in Laton. This was the local Farm Bureau’s fourth tournament.
35 Years Ago
Lemoore’s Rodney Evangelho, for the second consecutive year, and Rhonda Martin of Stratford came home big winners from the annual Kings Fair. The 14-year-old son of Rodney and Linda Evangelho captured the dairy division grand champion title with his replacement heifer, the same honor he won at the 1985 fair. Martin’s replacement heifer, after earning top FFA honors, was selected the reserve grand champion.
Active Lemoore volunteer Barbara Griffiths has accepted the newly created position of station chairman of the American Red Cross chapter at Lemoore Naval Air Station.
50 Years Ago
Whereas, June is the month when nature bestows upon us her most nearly perfect weather; and Whereas, Milk is nature’s most nearly perfect food; and Whereas, June is the time to enjoy to the fullest all of the fine milk products found in California and Whereas, Citizens of this state should be encouraged to use milk and other dairy foods so that they may, enjoy improved health and prosperity, and Whereas, Her Majesty, the Dairy Cow, should be honored for her daily work and dedicated contribution to the health and prosperity of our state, now, therefore, be it resolved that June be proclaimed as Dairy Month in California in this year of 1971, and that civic and business organizations be urged to cooperate in this observance.
— Ronald Reagan
Governor State of California
85 Years Ago
Flames igniting from gasoline spilled on the floor near a gasoline cook stove. destroyed the old Chinese lottery hall which had been converted in late years into a dwelling. The fire occurred Thursday during the noon hour. Volunteer firemen, called too late to save the hall, kept the fire from spreading throughout the entire northwest part of the city as firemen fought some 35 out-breaks of fire. Embers from the original fire caught on adjacent sheds, barn and pigeon house.
Teachers of the Lemoore Union High School were re-elected for the coming year, according to an announcement made recently.
Work in the apricots is reported to be absorbing all available help and in some instances, ranchers are running smaller cutting shifts because of a shortage of workers. Apricots, this year, are smaller than usual. The crop is rather light, being somewhat depleted by the late frost this spring. Drying of apricots got underway last week.
95 Years Ago
Barnyard Golf Summer Sport – The ancient and honorable game of pitching horseshoes, otherwise known as barnyard golf, has taken on a new lease of life in Lemoore. Due to the activities of the W.O.W., the city dads have placed lights in the park and courts have been arranged so that the game can be enjoyed in the cool of the evening. Thursday evening a large number of enthusiasts gathered at the park to witness a match game between the crack tossers of Stratford and Lemoore. The home team won the contest by a good margin and they are all puffed up over vanquishing the Stratford experts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.