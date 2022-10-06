Betty Bowden

Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Flu season is just around the corner, and county health officials are reminding area seniors to take advantage of the low cost community flu shot clinics this fall to protect themselves from influenza this winter. Because of increasing demand, more vaccine will be available this year.

At a special public meeting to be held Oct. 8, at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium, the Lemoore recreation Commission will discuss the possibility of constructing a skateboard park in Lemoore.

Recommended for you