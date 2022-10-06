Flu season is just around the corner, and county health officials are reminding area seniors to take advantage of the low cost community flu shot clinics this fall to protect themselves from influenza this winter. Because of increasing demand, more vaccine will be available this year.
At a special public meeting to be held Oct. 8, at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium, the Lemoore recreation Commission will discuss the possibility of constructing a skateboard park in Lemoore.
The 21st annual Rededication of Colonel Allenworth State Historic Park will be held the weekend of Oct. 10, 11, and 12. The town of Allenworth was founded and settled after the Civil War by an ex-slave and four of his friends. It is the only California town of its type.
Members of The Sting, Lemoore Youth Soccer’s Under-16 traveling team took the championship at their first tournament this season, the 10th annual Pathfinders Weekend Classic, in Fremont last Saturday and Sunday. In addition, the boys won the Sportsmenship Award. The Sting soccer team included Ian Stoops, Eric Cotta, Jason Polder, Tucker Graham, Brian Souza, Jay Thomas, Kenny Rose, Scott Crane, Chris Fish burn, Ceil Howe III, Josh Pearson, Greg Randhahn, Javier Gonsalves, Ricardo Gonsalves, Coach Mike Graham, and Coach Ceil Howe.
Former Lemoore resident Michael Hojnacki has been selected to compete in the archery portion of the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Hojnacki, a 1978 graduate of Mary Immaculate Queen School, is undergoing specializes training at the Archery Resident Athlete Program of the National Archery Association in Colorado Springs, Colo., to prepare him for the Olympic contest.
PFC Tony Paulo, former Lemoore High School star basketball player, is recovering in Letterman Hospital in San Francisco from shrapnel wounds received in action in Korea. He is the son of Mrs. Maria Paulo of Stratford.
Lemoore Post 100, American Legion, voted to sponsor the Red Cross blood bank’s call in Lemoore at their meeting held last Wednesday evening. The group will work under the direction of Mrs. J.T. Armstrong, local Red Cross blood bank chairman.
Chief of Police Henry Dickenson of this city is in receipt of word from the Office of Price Administration concerning the reduction of motoring speed for all vehicles to the limit of 35 miles per hour. Chief of Police Dickenson and his officers have been instructed to stop all persons traveling beyond that speed limit.
Our country is in desperate need of scrap materials for making implements of war and our school children have been asked to cooperate in the collection of these needed materials. Plans are being made to cover the entire town and the surrounding area during the next two weeks for scrap metal, rubber, and rags that people will donate to this drive. Remember, these boys and girls are serving their country in a most useful way. We ask your cooperation in this drive. Get out that scrap and give it to the school children when they call at your house. P.W. Engvall, Principal Lemoore Elementary Schools
The first annual benefit dance of the Lemoore Golf Club will be held Friday, Oct. 29 at the American Legion Hall here. Al Plank was named chairman of the affair and in turn appointed five other members to the committee including Lloyd Coats, ticket sales; W.L. Stevens, decorations; Hobart Powell, publicity; Stanley Bachelor and Dr. W.B. Cobb. Wayne McClung’s orchestra will provide the music.
There was a conference of the executive committee of the athletic league of Kings county elementary schools last week. It was voted to adopt the game of soccer in the county schools along with baseball, football, and basketball.
Last Tuesday afternoon a fire was started in Harry Leach’s barn. The barn was totally destroyed.
The C.E. held a box social at the Woodmen Hall Friday night and it was well attended. A good sum was realized from the sale of the boxes.
A band of 21 instruments has been organized at the high school. The band meets twice a week under the direction of the bandmaster, L.R. Spencer.
Members of the Alpha Club have met and made definite plans for a flower show to be held in our city in November.
The high school gardens are now being planted by the general science classes.
