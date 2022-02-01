20 Years Ago
It’s good news that the families of firefighters, police officers, and others who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terrorist tragedy have been well taken care of. Some reports say the benefits are as much as $1.5 million per family and rising. Last week President Bush suggested additional benefits including tax credits for some of the victims. It is wonderful to know that our government and citizens have opened their hearts and wallets for aid to the hurting families. There is another group of victims of terrorists just as valiant as those firefighters and cops who went into the towers to help people out – and paid the supreme price for their bravery – members of our Armed Forces who have been killed or injured in combat in a far corner of the world fighting the same terrorism. Yes, they signed up for hazardous duty – just like New York’s finest did. We do recommend that you consider the following information offered in a letter from a friend. “The seven Marines that recently lost their lives when the C-130 aerial refueling aircraft crashed into a mountain in Pakistan were from my husband’s squadron and stationed at Miramar, San Diego. They were all young and left behind wives and young children. Financial support is limited for these families and your assistance would be greatly appreciated.”
40 Years Ago
Orton’s Equipment Company in Stratford gave Lad Jacobs a rousing send-off last week when Jacobs closed out his 30-year employment with the International Harvester dealership.
Carlton Duty was recently named the new president of the South Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department. Other officers are Bob Jacobs, vice president; Mark Lewis, secretary-treasure; and Loy Wedderburn, sergeant-at-arms. The department chief is John Karlowitsch.
75 Years Ago
Lt. James Alton Chinn, USNR, has received a permanent citation for the Air Medal from the Secretary of the Navy, James Forrestal. The son of Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Chinn of Lemoore, Chinn received the award “For meritorious achievement in aerial flight as a pilot of a dive bomber in Bombing Squadron 17 attached to the U.S. Hornet.”
80 Years Ago
FREE ANTI-BOMB SAND AVAILABLE – Free sand, for those who may wish to have a bucket or two about the premises in case the bombs start falling, may be obtained at the City Water Works, Dr. W.C. Truckell announced today. Mayor Truckell stated that the supply is made available to the citizens of the community who may wish to obtain it for the control of incendiary bombs or other fire hazards. According to mayor Truckell, each householder is urged to have an available sand supply as a part of protection efforts of the civilian defense efforts.
Beginning next week, for the second time in U.S. history, national daylight savings will be put into effect as a war measure.
100 Years Ago
High mass will be observed at St. Peters Church tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock, for the repose of the soul of the dead pope, it was announced today by Father Abrantes of St. Peters church. The church of St. Peters has been draped both inside and outside and will remain so until the election of his successor.
105 Years Ago
Tomorrow there will be no school for the grammar school pupils owing to the fact that the furnace has broken down. The teachers will spend the day visiting the Hanford schools. A visiting day of this kind was planned for the near future and this emergency gives the looked-for opportunity.
Germany’s latest move in the war game has been to greatly surround the British Isles and to declare that unrestricted submarine warfare will be carried on in the zone. Any belligerent vessel will be sunk immediately and neutral vessels sail those waters only at their own risk. Newspapers throughout the country are full of surmises as to the effect this will have on our country’s attitude toward Germany, some of them contending that this is equal to a declaration of war upon us and that relations should be severed with Berlin at once. It is, no doubt, a most critical situation, but it is evident that this country can take no definite action until she is injured.
If when walking carelessly along the middle of the road, or meandering “catecornered” at the crossing, you are knocked ‘steen feet by an automobile, you will have the satisfaction, if you survive, of knowing that you had the right of way, as definitely decided in a recent court decision. –Register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.