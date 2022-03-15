20 Years Ago
Big plans are already in place for the second annual Lemoore Pizza Festival scheduled for April 27. Not only will there be a giant pizza like last year, but entertainment will include an appearance by the Sons of the San Joaquin, Saturday evening at the Lemoore High School Event Center.
Phyllis Machado was honored last week by the LUHSD board as the Classified Employee of the Year. Described by herself and the LHS superintendent as a person who is called upon to solve problems and put out fires, she has been employed at the school for 13 years.
25 Years Ago
Local hay growers were feeling the affects of this season’s unusually wet weather on a number of fronts, most notably in their inability to prep the ground for new seeding alfalfa. That inability may translate into higher hay prices next year for area dairies. Stan Azevedo of the California Farm Bureau Federation’s Hay Commodity Advisory Committee, said the rains and flooding are keeping local farmers out of their fields. If this continues, he said, the spring planting of alfalfa will come late, with only two or three cuttings. That will lead to a need to import hay into the Valley this year to meet the needs of the local dairy industry. Additionally, the limited crop will come on the heels of a shortage from last year’s crop.
Karl Davison can finally put his feet up and relax. Davison retired from the Lemoore Post Office Feb. 28 after delivering mail for 36 years. Throughout his career, Davison was a regular letter carrier on three different routes, but one thing was constant—he walked more than 12 miles per day. That adds up to just over 90,000 miles in 36 years.
30 Years Ago
Around about the middle of March each year, something jump starts the adrenaline and jazzes up the pulse beat of a large group of Americans. They wear sprigs of grass in their clothes and speak in reverential tones about their great-grandfathers to complete strangers. They sing a few bars of “Danny Boy” in the shower and doodle on bits of paper, putting a Mac, an O, or a Fitz before their surnames. They take part in parades rivalling the Fourth of July, eat corned beef and cabbage and have parties similar to New Year’s Eve. The 1980 census listed 50 million Americans claiming heritage from England. Very close behind are German descendants at a little over 49 million. The third largest ethnic group is the Irish numbering over 40 million.
35 Years Ago
The Jim Hammond era at Lemoore High School has ended for the second, and surely final time. Lemoore high School trustees, Thursday evening, accepted the resignation of Hammond, the varsity football coach whose tenure at the local high school spanned two separate stints over three decades and included 116 victories.
40 Years Ago
Lemoore Naval Air Station pilot Lcdr. Dan Ellison has been named the 1981 Helicopter Pilot of the Year by the Navy Helicopter Association for his efforts during a rescue made in Yosemite National Park. The rescue involved a 26-year-old woman from Colorado who had been struck on the head with a boulder off the sheer face of Cathedral Rock. She was suspended in a climbing rope with a fractured skull about 1500 feet up a vertical cliff. The helicopter used two or three approaches to get into a hover to lower a park ranger adjacent to her so he could hoist her up into the aircraft.
50 Years Ago
One of Lemoore’s civic leaders, Dr. James Forte, optometrist, was honored last week at the Western States Optometric Congress in Las Vegas, by being selected as the “Young Optometrist of the Year.”
80 Years Ago
The men from the Lemoore Air Base were extended an invitation to take advantage of the recreational facilities at the Lemoore High School. Several soldiers were enrolled in evening classes studying welding, shorthand, typing, mathematics, and physical education. The swimming pool was scheduled to open in a few months.
The newly formed salvage committee met at the City Hall Tuesday evening. Lemooreans are urged to save all waste paper, old rags, scrap metal, and old rubber. Working on this committee are H.S. Brietigam, chairman; Edward Gleason, Arthur Borges, James Robertson, and Mrs. George Ward.
The city of Lemoore observes its 42nd birthday this year, having become an incorporated city in 1900. The city was named for Dr. Lovern Lee Moore, a pioneer resident and early-day physician of the community.