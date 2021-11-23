20 Years Ago
They may be beautiful only to their moms, but the elephant seals of the Pacific Ocean are always an interesting group to visit. Noisy and nosey, these gigantic marine mammals are scheduled to visit the Central Coast for their annual breeding migration next month through March. Reservations are being accepted for guided walks with state park volunteer docents at Ano Nuevo State reserve. Prior to the establishment of the reserve in 1975, the mainland herd had dropped to 35 males. Now there are more than 4,500 animals, including more than 1,700 pups born last year.
25 Years Ago
Cmdr. Bill Hudson is retiring from the Lemoore Police Department after 29 years of faithful service. Hudson came to the department in 1967 when the population of Lemoore was just over 4,000. The department consisted of just two rooms at the City Hall. The town has grown considerably since then and Hudson has seen the growth of the police department as well. At that time, the department consisted of only seven or eight sworn officers. Now the city boasts of 22 officers in a community of nearly 16,000.
The new Head Start building on the Stratford School campus was dedicated on Friday, November 15. The program will mean early training for many of the students coming to Stratford School as kindergarteners. These students will receive a boost in their readiness skills which will mean a better school start for them. The community owes a great deal of thanks to Mrs. Suzanne Garman and Mrs. Margaret Crawford for establishing the center.
30 Years Ago
Today citizens of Kings County will celebrate the 15th annual Great American Smokeout. Although the main object of the Great American Smokeout is to get smokers to kick the habit, the primary goal is to get them to stop for one day. Pointed out is the fact that smoking accounts for 30 percent of all cancer deaths. Annual smoking-related lost productivity costs $43 billion per year.
Coach Kent Olson is busy preparing his varsity wrestling crew for the upcoming season, but last Thursday, he celebrated, not a wrestling title, but a football championship. His freshman team won the West Yosemite League title after beating Hanford 12-6 in Neighbor Bowl. Jason Alves scored on a 3-yard touchdown with just a little over three minutes to play, Thursday night, to provide the cushion the Tigers needed to win.
Bright fall leaves will have competition in Coalinga on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24, when about 35 colorful hot air balloons rise above the town. The event will be the annual WHAMOBASS (Whiskey Hill-Atherton-Menlo-Oaks Ballooning and Sporting Society) hot air balloon rally, to be held on the athletic field at West Hills Community College. The public is invited to come out and watch the balloons lift off at about 7 a.m. each morning, weather permitting.
35 Years Ago
An emergency ordinance to assure the legality of radar enforcement of speed limits on city streets was approved by the Lemoore City Council Tuesday. With the urgency declaration, the ordinance required only one vote. Normally, two separate votes at two separate meetings are required before an ordinance can become law.
55 Years Ago
A field of 88 competed in the Mil-Bar Invitational Golf Tournament with Don Letbetter named winner of the championship flight. Speed Rhoads, Sal Lopez and John Caldera tied for second. In the ladies’ championship flight Nadine Becker placed first, followed by Pauline Riden and Iris Perry.
85 Years Ago
By a vote of three to one, Kings County voters yesterday refused to annex the northern half of Kings County to the central San Joaquin Municipal (Fowler) Utility District at Fowler. The vote was cast at a special annexation election called by the board of directors of the Fowler Utility District.
More unbelievable than Ripley’s Believe It or Nots, is the fact that Dr. R.R. Funk brought into the San Joaquin Light and Power company a bulb that blew out last week after 22 years of burning. It is a forty-watt Mazda, old type carbon lamp made by the Flanklyn (Franklin?) Electric company. It bears the old Edison insignia and carried from 13 to17 volts. The Funks put the bulb into the bathroom socket when they built their home 22 years ago.
90 Years Ago
Harold Hotchkiss and Traver Martin with a truck donated by the Deacon Lumber Company brought the pipe organ given to the local Presbyterian Church from Stockton last week. The instrument has been placed in storage until it can be installed in the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.