20 Years Ago
Hanford resident Curtis Alexander, a third grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary, braved wind, mud, and Marine-inspired obstacles to finish first in the Marine Corps’ 2002 ninth annual Volkslauf Mud Run on Saturday aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore. The 4.8-mile Marine volkslauf course included low crawl obstacles, swamp pits, obstacle walls, trenches, tubes, a rope bridge, tires, rope pits, and rope swings.
25 Years Ago
A proposal to double the cost to farmers for burning their agricultural waste is drawing heat in Kings County as elected officials and citizens alike prepare for the inevitable. The San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District, as part of an overall proposed increase in fees charged to stationary sources of air pollution, is seeking to double the base fee for agricultural burn permits from $15 to $30 annually for one site. The proposed fee would be $50 for two sites and $75 for three or more sites.
Bob Clement has been in the San Joaquin Valley all his life and has called Lemoore home for most of it and you get the feeling that he wouldn’t really want to live anywhere else. Clement has been the baseball coach at Lemoore High School for 26 years as well as assistant football coach and a life skills teacher at LHS during that time. Clement, who has won 335 baseball games and has been varsity assistant football coach for over 20 seasons, said he is blessed to have the opportunity to teach and coach at his alma mater.
30 Years Ago
Last Thursday’s graduation was the first for Mike Cawley as principal at Lemoore High School but the ceremonies will always hold a special place in his heart. Cawley was perhaps more nervous than any of the 291 graduating seniors, missing his cue for the group to stand at the opening of the ceremonies…but the students responded at the correct time without the cue.
Marilee Daniels, headed to Hillsdale (Mich.) College this fall on a scholarship, has been selected as “Student of the Year” for 1992 at Kings Christian School in Lemoore. In addition, Daniels earned the honor of serving as valedictorian of the Class of ’92 at Kings Christian on the strength of a Grade Point Average of 3.70. She also served as president of the student body for the 1991-92 school year.
The senior class of 1991-92, one of the largest in recent years at Lemoore High School, may prove to be one of its finest. There was academic and athletic excellence among the group that will supply future leaders of this city, county, state, and nation. Yes, this was indeed a talented group, with valedictorian Gemma Paulo, salutatorians Cristina Gutierrez and Tessa Waschbusch plus honor students Janine Hwang, Steve Broad, Janea Oliveira, and Julie Haire. These seven were so close in the final Grade Point Average evaluation, that school officials almost needed an overtime to determine the order of finish. Other honor students included Jay Carino, Carrie Fathke, Tyler Guttenberger, Frederic Wallace, Anna Grigoryeva, Jaana Kotilainen, Scott Ayers, Leanne Bowden, Tanya Steinman, Denell Powers, Trisha Reinhardt, and Julie Newton. Every student listed here posted a GPA in excess of 4.0!
90 Years Ago
A larger space for the dancers, and other improvements have been provided for the annual summer free street dances that have made Lemoore a popular place on Saturday evenings for the past several summers. Schlickheiser’s orchestra has been engaged for the dances and good music is therefore assured.
The marvelous antics of the late departed Houdini were rivaled by three initiates into the Lemoore volunteer Fire department last Tuesday night, when as a part of their initiation, they were handcuffed to three different lamp posts in the center of town and left to think over their past misdeeds for a half-hour by their guard. The initiates, Johnnie Dockstader, Johnnie Pereira, and Bob Villa, had made their escape when the guard returned. Those in charge were “Punk” Waite, Verne Short, “Red” Lower, and Oliver Pereira. A search began and the missing neophytes were finally located enjoying the hospitality of the Alpha club at their party, and the handcuffs were found to be still intact. The mystery of the escape was explained when it was learned that with the aid of confederates, the chandeliers had been unscrewed from the tops of the posts and the captives were enabled to climb up and get their arms free over the top.