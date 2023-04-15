In 1943, during WWII, the Advance ran a weekly column called “With Men in the Service.” It provided updates on local men who were in the service. A few weeks ago, I noted that Father Stross became an Army Chaplain. This week we have an update from him from Camp Haan in Southern California.
Last week I mentioned the Buckners who were residing in the El Adobe del los Robles on the original Rhoads ranch. This week I came across more information about Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rhoads who were pioneer residents of Lemoore. They came to California from Illinois in 1846 settling near Sutter’s Fort. Mr. Rhoads was a member of the relief party that was sent to rescue the Donner party, snowbound at Donner Lake. In 1857, Mr. and Mrs. Rhoads came to Kings County (it was still Tulare County then), driving their cattle through Pacheco Pass. They established a home that was known far and wide for its hospitality.
Levee repair seems to be the solution for the Tulare Lake basin as we await warmer weather and the heavy snowpack to melt as we look back in Lemoore…
“Kings County is to be congratulated on the success of the current ‘Expectations ’83” exhibition of high school art work,” commented CSU-Fresno Art Professor Frank Laury, while selecting works for the show.
Expectations ’83, an all Kings County high school art show, will open Sunday, April 17 at Imperial Savings and Loan Association in Hanford. The show is sponsored by the Hanford High School Art Club and Imperial Savings. The awards were sponsored by the Kings County Art League.
Laury selected one grand best-of-show, 10 best-of-show and four judges honorable mention awards. Receiving the $50 best-of-show award was Jerry Emerson of Hanford. The 10 best of show $15 awards were given to Chris Hooper, Steve Roach, and Kirsten Thompson of Lemoore. Steve Allen, Sandra Galletti, Pat Natera, Jessie Perez (2), and Scott Wood of Hanford; and Tim Upton of Avenal. Honorable mention awards went to Gene Buckner, Daren Johnson, Keven Moser, and Jeff Silva all of Hanford. The show will continue through Saturday, April 30.
Chaplain (1st Lt) Charles A. Stross tells of his busy life as a chaplain at Camp Haan in a postal card requesting the Advance staff to forward his “hometown” newspaper to him. Father Stross, former pastor of St. Peter’s church here, states that at present he is the only Catholic chaplain at the Southern California Army center.
Levee repair is being carried on in the lake basin in anticipation of the expected summer flood waters which come usually early in May. No gain in the level of the lake has been reported in the past week, and there was perhaps a slight drop.
Representatives from the lake area met recently to discuss their flood problems and seek a solution as soon as possible so that attempts for control during the spring run-off may be as successful as possible.
The Auxiliary of Lemoore Post, No. 100, American Legion, will give a Leap Year Ball, in the Legion Hall on Saturday evening, April 21. McCourt’s Orchestra has been engaged to furnish the music. A feature of the affair will be door prizes for both ladies and gentlemen.
The Sillano Motor Co. has taken the agency for the Willys-Knight and Whippet automobiles for the Lemoore territory. Mr. Sillano states that the agency gives hm a complete line with a wide range of prices and models and that prospective buyers are showing considerable interest in his new line. He has just recently sold Whippet sedans to J. A. Hamby and E. M. Sutter of Lemoore.
The Lemoore High School baseball team blanked the Coalinga high team in a fast game of ball on the Coalinga diamond last Saturday afternoon to the tune of 3 to 0. The Coalinga lads played an excellent brand of ball, but they were unable to connect with the superb pitching of Howard Littler. He had them at his mercy all through the game and at no time was the Lemoore team in a dangerous position.
Last Saturday a Southern Pacific freight train was derailed near Huron, due it is said to a soft roadbed caused by the recent rains. Several cars left the tracks and the train service was held up on the Goshen-Coalinga line several hours, pending the arrival of the wrecking train from Bakersfield. No one was injured.