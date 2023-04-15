master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

In 1943, during WWII, the Advance ran a weekly column called “With Men in the Service.” It provided updates on local men who were in the service. A few weeks ago, I noted that Father Stross became an Army Chaplain. This week we have an update from him from Camp Haan in Southern California.

Last week I mentioned the Buckners who were residing in the El Adobe del los Robles on the original Rhoads ranch. This week I came across more information about Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rhoads who were pioneer residents of Lemoore.  They came to California from Illinois in 1846 settling near Sutter’s Fort.  Mr. Rhoads was a member of the relief party that was sent to rescue the Donner party, snowbound at Donner Lake.  In 1857, Mr. and Mrs. Rhoads came to Kings County (it was still Tulare County then), driving their cattle through Pacheco Pass. They established a home that was known far and wide for its hospitality.

Levee repair seems to be the solution for the Tulare Lake basin as we await warmer weather and the heavy snowpack to melt as we look back in Lemoore…

