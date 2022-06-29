20 Years Ago
On May 10, 1940 at 4 a.m., Hitler commanded his war machine to cross the border into Holland. He expected to be in control of the small nation by noon. He felt the country would fall in eight hours. Hitler was wrong. It took his mass of planes, tanks, and men five days to over-run Holland. On May 14, 1940 Holland surrendered to the Germans and, for Case Droogh and Corrie Visser, the long descent into horror began.
Sitting in their modern dairy home west of Lemoore, its hard to imagine the two people telling the story of destruction, desperation, and famine had lived through a time that listening to the radio could land a person in a concentration camp. “It’s true!” sighed Case Droogh, his dark, sharp eyes shining through his glasses as he waved his hands in the air to make sure his listener is understanding what he was explaining. “My father and older brother, who were released, were placed in concentration camps because they were caught with a radio.”
35 Years Ago
The West Hills College Lemoore Center on Hume Avenue will be designated the Kings County Campus, West Hills College in Lemoore as part of an effort to give a strong regional identity to the school, the WHC board of trustees decided Tuesday.
Lemoore realtor Opel Herrin has been named Business Person of the Year by the Lemoore High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America.
Corn may grow as “high as an elephant’s eye” in Iowa, but a Lemoore variety is no slouch either. Measuring the corn which reached nine feet eight inches are Veronica and Carmen Diaz, the daughters of Martin Diaz who planted the corn at his Bush Street residence on Easter Sunday.
55 Years Ago
Naval Station Lemoore’s Third Annual Fireworks Display will be exploded on the Fourth of July, with the event starting at 8:30 at the Recreation Athletic Field. Igniting the fireworks will be done by navymen from the Weapons Division.
Congressman Bob Mathias this week praised passage of a bill in the House of Representatives which makes it a crime to desecrate the United States Flag. By a vote of 385 to 16, the House passed and sent on to the Senate a bill making it a Federal crime punishable by a $1,000 fine or a year in prison to “cast contempt” upon the flag “by publicly mutilating, defacing, defiling, or tramping upon it.”
The state’s big battle to control the pink bollworm of cotton, and prevent its spread to the San Joaquin Valley where most of the state’s cotton grows, has started and will continue into October, or later, if conditions require it.
Delivery of water for fish and wildlife preservation in Merced and Fresno counties has been assured by federal approval of an agreement with the California Department of Fish and Game, the DFG reported Wednesday.
80 Years Ago
Donald A. McCullough of Rockport has been announced as the principal at the Island School for the coming year. Others on the faculty will be Mrs. Lora McDowell, Miss Queenie Hagopian of Fresno, and Miss Delna Crayne of Camden. An added improvement to the school will be the conversion of the old shop building into a cafeteria where hot lunches will be served to the children during the ensuing school year. A new kitchen is being added to the shop building to aid in the nutritional project.
The War Production Board announced today an amendment to order L-35 will permit Lemoore dealers to sell evaporative desert coolers which they had in stock or in transit to stock as of June 17. These desert coolers in stock can be sold without restrictions until the supply is exhausted. Order L-38 imposed limited restrictions on refrigeration products. It was amended last week. No new desert coolers will be manufactured for civilian use under WPB orders.
95 Years Ago
The peppermint distillery on the M. Crayne ranch on the Island is nearing completion and is attracting much attention from the motoring public.
105 Years Ago
The advance guard of the mighty army that the United States is preparing to send against Germany, landed on French soil last night. In defiance of German submarines, thousands of Uncle Sam’s boys have gone to fight beside the Belgians, French and English on the western front.
A new “bone dry” provision to stop manufacture of intoxicating liquors during the war, is one of the new changes made in the food conservation bill.