20 Years Ago
Lemoore native Stan Creelman has been named “Ginner of the Year” for 2001 by the California Cotton Ginner and Growers Association (CCG). He was awarded the presentation by CCG’s president Earl P. Williams. He graduated from Island Elementary and with the Lemoore High School Class of 1967. He holds a B.S. in agronomy and business ag.
Wells Fargo, in downtown Lemoore, helped the bank celebrate 150 years in business on Monday, March 18. It is one of the few Fortune 500 companies founded in or before 1852 in their original business—and using their original name.
30 Years Ago
A rally in support of farmers seeking to obtain additional water takes place at 10 a.m. this morning on the west steps of the capitol building in Sacramento and residents of Lemoore and Kings County will be involved. The Lemoore District Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a bus to carry local business persons to the state capitol in support of the rally that could include 10,000 farmers from the Westland Water District. The bus departs Lemoore at 5:30 a.m. today.
40 Years Ago
A feature story on the front page detailed the hobby of Lemoore resident Wendy Stivers which was mule training. Together with her boyfriend, Stivers was in the process of training two mules, Kawlija and Whiskey for participation in mule shows sponsored by the American Mule Association. Mules are a combination of a male donkey bred with a female horse. Known for their stubbornness, Stivers observed. “They are a little more onery about doing things they don’t want to do. You may end up carrying a mule across a creek if they don’t want to go.”
55 Years Ago
E.G. “Gene” Billingsley, who has served as Principal of the Meadow Lane and Jefferson Elementary Schools in Lemoore since 1964, will be elevated to the position of Superintendent of Schools in the Lemoore Union School District on July 1, 1967. The announcement was made by Dick Lee , chairman of the Governing Board, after its regular meeting Monday night. Billingsley will take over the work of the present superintendent, Phil W. Engvall, who has asked to retire after 36 years as administrator in the local school district.
One hundred years of living was marked by Mrs. Emma Faunce on March 2, at the Jones Rest Home in San Leandro. Many of her Lemoore friends traveled to that town to help her celebrate. Born in Murphy’s Camp, California, Calaveras County, Calif., she came to Lemoore with her family in 1971 [sic]. They lived on a homestead four miles south of Lemoore. The Central Union School is now located on part of the 160 acres homesteaded by her father. At that time there was no water system or irrigation ditches. In fact, there was no Lemoore, Hanford, Corcoran, or Grangeville, as Mrs. Faunce recalled. When the family needed supplies, it was an all day trip by horse and wagon to the nearest store, then located in Laton. It was not uncommon to see oxen and mule teams hauling supplies through the valley from Stockton. Tulare Lake at one time reached to what is now the Lemoore High School stadium, and Mrs. Faunce recalled that pioneer settlers, Mr. and Mrs. Skaggs, built a steamboat and the lake was used for commerce. Mrs. Faunce received many cards and letters on the occasion, among which was a letter from President Lyndon B. Johnson and one from Governor Ronald Reagan of California.
80 Years Ago
Associated Farmers declared that if farmers went on a 40-hour work week and allowed to “slow down” strikes in agriculture, the Allied Nations’ armies would starve to death in less than a year. The organization demanded that the government take immediate action on these matters for the welfare and safety of the nation.
Berry Gilcrease announced his candidacy for the office of supervisor of the First District. He attended Mussel Slough School and later graduated from Lemoore High School. He went on to the University of California where he specialized in accounting. He was affiliated with the Farm Bureau and the Grange, along with being a member of the board of trustees of the Central Union School district.
120 Years Ago
Umbrella trees to the number of 550 were set out in the Lemoore district on Wednesday, also a number of palms.
The Lemoore High School closed Wednesday to let the young men assist with the tree planting.