30 Years Ago
Thanks to a renewed interest in the victim rather than the criminal, waiting for trial has become a bit less intimidating for many would be victims and witnesses. The new Kings County Superior Court, completed in recent months, is now the proud owner of a brand-new waiting room, just for witnesses and victims. The waiting rooms were mandated by state legislation passed three years ago requiring comfortable waiting rooms for witnesses and victims of crimes who must appear in court. The purpose of the new waiting rooms, complete with VCR, television, and toys for children, is designed to reduce the anxiety, said Laura Gonzales, the project coordinator for the Victim Witness Program in Kings County.
80 Years Ago
The five Chief Observers for the aircraft warning service now being organized as part of the Kings County Council for National Defense, were announced last evening by L.R. Ward, Legion Commander who is aiding in the preliminary work of Kings County Area No. 2. of the 4th Interception Command. Named to head the five observation posts are Carl C. Fuller, C.V. Buckner, Orion Harris, George Thyarks and Cecil Howe. These men will be aided by their groups of 16 assistants each, and they will meet this evening at the Legion Hall here to complete their organization plans.
Of special interest was Major Lehman’s answer to the query of what kind of planes would be used at Lemoore Field, “They will be BT 13 A’s, and we’ll have about 20 of them out there on December 20th.” Right then the Major looked at his watch and said he had to be in Lerdo in about 30 minutes, so off he whizzed westward to Lemoore Field, leaving this reporter completely in the dark about BT 13 A’s. We suppose they must have wings and a tail . . . but beyond that . . . Say, do you know whatsa BT 13 A?
95 Years Ago
It will be 139 years on September 17th that the Constitution of the United States was completed and signed. The period September 12th to 18th this year has been designated and will be observed as Constitution Week. The annual observation of Constitution Week has become an established custom. Patriotic organizations the length and breadth of the county have taken an active part in educational programs, while many civic bodies, clubs and churches have conducted special celebrations.
The High School opened Monday for the fall term with a corps of seventeen teachers under Principal J.F. Graham, who entered his twelfth year as principal with the opening of school on Monday. Up to Thursday evening the school showed a fifteen per cent increase in attendance over the same period last year. There is a class of 35 Seniors, 48 Juniors, 53 Sophomores and 85 Freshmen, one of the largest freshmen classes in the history of the school.
100 Years Ago
An exhibit of fancy work and needle work is being prepared by the ladies of Lemoore for the Kings County Fair to be held next week and those in charge are requesting that anyone who has fancy work or any needle work that would be suitable for such an exhibit notify either Mrs. C.H. Bailey or Mrs. Barre Phipps. As good an exhibit as possible is desired, and the cooperation of the ladies of the community is expected.
120 Years Ago
Grape picking has now generally commenced throughout the county, the average wages paid for picking being 2 ½ cents per tray.
The frame building formerly occupied by B. Hamlin as a drug store, and which was purchased some time ago by the school trustees, has been moved to the school grounds and will be fitted up for an extra school room.
Work is steadily moving along at the fair grounds in Hanford. The big pavilion is nearly completed and space for exhibits is reported as being in great demand.
Wm. Wilson has the credit of raising, on his ranch north of town, a 56 pound mushmelon, measuring 56x34 inches.
