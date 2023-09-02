A few weeks ago, while eating lunch at Senor Pancho’s in Lemoore, I ran into a reader of this column. He remarked that he liked reading the more current years as he didn’t know anyone I was writing about from 100 years ago. So, in case a few of you are so inclined, I have added a few more years this week that were not so long ago. I hope you find a name or two that are familiar to you.
And as always, I enjoy going way back in time to read about all the happenings, and I hope you enjoy reading my selections this week, as we take a long look back in Lemoore…
A newly painted Mary Immaculate Queen School opened its doors to 260 students. During the summer the Men’s Club helped with the painting, and the Mother’s Club plans to make arrangements to have the interior painted this year. For the first time in MIQ’s history, the school has a lay teacher, Miss Mary Edwards, who will be teaching fourth grade.
Boys aged eight through thirteen in the Lemoore area can begin registering for the eighth annual Punt, Pass & Kick Competition, with trophies and trips awarded to football-minded youths for their skills.
Classes started Wednesday at Lemoore High School, and both teachers and students wore worried and confused expressions all day. Enrollment this Fall at the high school apparently will go well over the 900 mark.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Grimshaw and son Eddie spent last week vacationing at Pismo Beach. Grimshaw went deep sea fishing off Avila one day and had the “best of luck” with a 26-pound and a 10-pound ling cod among his catch.
The Scrap Bag Club met at the M. A. Roberts home, Island district, last Monday morning for brunch and had games with prizes. As its project, the club is making flannel garments and baby clothes for needy children.
Due to the increased activities in this city, a new chapter of the Lemoore Army Air Field Cadet Wives’ Club has been organized. Under the sponsorship of Mrs. Howard J. Bechtel the club held its initial meeting at the Cadet Guest House on Monday evening of last week. A club room has been secured in the upstairs of the Anglo Bank Building and is being furnished and decorated by the cadet wives. The club dedicated to assist cadet wives in problems of room and housing, finance, entertainment, and social activities, will also enter into outside activities by rendering services to the USO and the Red Cross.
The Fred R. Lemmon Co., of Hanford, Kings County sales agent for Chevrolet cars, trucks and parts, have taken over the lease of the building on D street, formerly occupied by Buckner Bros. George Lemmon will be in charge of the Lemoore branch. The Lemoore agency will carry a complete stock of cars and parts and will specialize in Chevrolet Standard Service. Bob Flaherty, of Lemoore, will have charge of the parts and service department. The new firm opened for business here on Tuesday.
Sheriff Francis Kimes and deputies Buckner, Sparks and DeShazo and Frank Ihde raided the house of Mrs. Lou Araujo on Champion Street last Saturday night and seized about two gallons of alleged jackass brandy together with equipment commonly used in the dispensing of such liquid refreshments. It is stated that the officers met with spirited resistance and someone who was attempting to dispose of the contraband liquor via the sewer in the bathroom escaped through the window. Mrs. Araujo and daughter Veda appeared before Justice Warnock in the Hanford township court on Tuesday and asked time in which to plead. Bond was set at $500.00 cash or $1000.00 surety.
Grant Lowe has the distinction of being the first big grape shipper from Lemoore, he having shipped about sixty tons of Zinfindel’s last week.
C.V. Buckner, local Chevrolet dealer, now has on display several of the latest model cars of this make to be shipped into the west. Along with his shipment of new cars, Mr. Buckner has also received a new price list. This list is direct from the factory and shows a great decrease in list price.
