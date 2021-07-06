25 Years Ago
Sarah Waymire of Hanford was crowned Kings County’s Dairy Princess for 1996-97 Friday at the annual Salute to the Dairy Industry Dinner at the Hanford Fraternal Hall. Lemoore’s Trinity Silva was named Alternate Dairy Princess. Misty Duarte and Christy Camara are ending their terms Friday as Kings County Dairy Princess and Alternate Dairy Princess, respectively. Waymire, 17, will be a senior at San Joaquin Memorial High School. Her parents are Ross and Sandy Waymire of Hanford. Her grandparents are Case and Corrie Droogh of Lemoore. Mr. Droogh is a past Kings County Old Time Dairyman and with his wife is highly regarded in the dairy industry. Silva, 17, will be a senior at Lemoore High School this fall. Her parents are Ron and Peggy Silva of Lemoore. Mr. Silva was raised on a dairy and works at Leprino.
30 Years Ago
American Legion baseball player Aaron Guzman pitched and hit his way to an 11-0 win over Fowler on Thursday. The talented Lemoore High School senior struck out nine and allowed just three hits. In the first inning Guzman belted a two-run home run to aid his cause.
Construction crews continued their work on portions of B and Olive streets last week. Crews are putting in sidewalks and gutters as part of a city program to improve its streets.
35 Years Ago
The Kings County Cultural Arts Council has elected a slate of officers. The new chairman, Jane-Ellen Bartholomew will conduct the first meeting of her term on July 16. Assisting her will be co-chairman Marilyn Peterson, secretary Velmarie Hunnicutt, and treasurer Doris Yearout. Outgoing officers are chairman Cathy Gregory and co-chairman David Shinn with Hunnicutt and Yearout continuing in office.
50 Years Ago
The statewide rabbit season opens Saturday and prospects are rated good in most areas of the state. Hunters were reminded by the Department of Fish and Game that the daily bag and possession limit has been increased from last year’s five to eight this year. Most of the activity in the season that runs through Jan. 30, 1972, will be concentrated on cottontails, although brush, pygmy, and snowshoe rabbits also will be fair game. The jackrabbit season runs year-round. About 120,000 hunters took 728,000 rabbits in the season last year. Best counties for rabbits are Kern, Fresno, Riverside, and San Diego. In Kern County alone last season, 17,000 hunters took approximately 110,000 rabbits.
Unbelievable power obtained from splitting the atom, for a source of power, has been known for years. As early as 20 years ago, a Lemoore High School teacher told his class that the potential energy in a two-inch cube of wood was sufficient to drive the largest ocean liner 5,000 miles across the Atlantic. The power of the atom was known in theory, but it took Einstein, Dr. Ernest Lawrence and a host of young researches to solve the enigma of how to get the power out. Now if the critics of nuclear power plants are to have their way in banning them totally or substantially, where will the nation go for its future power? Fossil fuels are exhaustible. Just in the past 25 years, man has consumed half of the coal and oil put to use since their value as fuel was first discovered. PG&E has turned to nuclear power and will complete two generating units at its Diablo project in San Luis Obispo County in 1975. In that year nuclear power will account for 15 percent of the company’s electricity.
100 Years Ago
Taft is willing to take the post, his friends say, and President Harding is known to have been made aware of his attitude. After his appointment, Taft is expected immediately to begin familiarizing himself with the cases before the court. Taft will be the first man in history to have held the offices of president and chief justice, the most powerful in the American government. Taft will be the ninth chief justice.
A statue of George Washington – the leader of the Continental army that wrested the thirteen colonies from George III – was unveiled today in Trafalgar Square, opposite the National Gallery of art and just across the square from a statue of George IV. All members of the American official and residential colony attended the ceremony, one of a series arranged for this summer in connection with the dedication of Sulgrave Manor, home of Washington’s ancestors.
This time last year, Ruth hit his twenty-third homer off Bisbee, Athletics, in the first game of a double header and his twenty-fourth in the second game off Perry.
