20 Years Ago
On Tuesday, a check for $6,000 was presented to the Kings County Housing Authority to help complete Lemoore’s Transition Home for young women. The money comes from proceeds from the annual “Evening Under the Stars” event sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association. Attending were Cliff McCoy, director Kings County Housing Authority; Maureen Azevedo, Downtown Merchants’ Association; Bill Gundacker, transition house coordinator; Steve Froberg, Lemoore city manager; and Chris Brazil, Downtown Merchants’ Association.
The Kings County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday to name the portion of SR 198 from Lemoore Avenue to 25th Avenue as “Lt. Commander Otis Vincent Tolbert Highway.”
25 Years Ago
The Kings Christian High Crusaders improved their record to 7-0 with a 52-0 win over Valley High JV team last Friday at KCS. It was another outstanding game for freshman Jonathon Lott, who had his best game of the year with six touchdowns, including a 95-yard kick-off return. Head coach Andrea Lott commented, “Sure we played a great game, but I want to compliment the Valley High team on their excellent example of sportsmanship and their ability to play 100 percent to the end of their game.
35 Years Ago
Two teachers at Lemoore High School have been nominated for the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Teachers Award. Students in the year’s UC entering class make the nomination. The two receiving certificates from the Illinois university are Jack Holman and Kathy Palermo. Mr. Holman teaches English and humanities while Palermo is an English and drama teacher.
70 Years Ago
One of the most appealing attributes of Halloween is the scrubbing the downtown area gets on the morning after. Merchants, caretakers, city street employees, and others were out bright and early this morning with buckets, brushes, and mops, generating suds with considerable abandon and no cost for soap. It was already on the windows. Thus thanks to the spooks and spirits, the Lemooreans are starting off a new month with freshly scrubbed premises. The elementary school’s annual parade of costumed youngsters early in the evening again drew a large crowd of spectators. As usual the police car led the parade and the fire truck brought up the rear. The firemen were the targets for water-filled balloons, and when the paraders had passed the main intersection of town, surprised several groups of balloon tossing teen-agers with a retaliatory succession of squirts from the pumping truck. Everybody had a good time, and quite a few got a good damping.
85 Years Ago
Wild pigeons, which for a decade have made an appearance in the Valley every other year, are reported very numerous now in the higher foothills, which a heavy acorn mast is supplying the flocks with their favorite food. The birds are expected to appear later in the winter at low levels in the Valley. An open season, extending from Dec. 1 to 15, has been placed on pigeons and hunters who can handle a shotgun will have found good sport going after them. The birds are also good eating if properly prepared, though they have to be handled with care after feeding heavily on acorns.
90 Years Ago
A jar of honey which was displayed at the Lemoore Community Fair last year by L.E. Orr and since then has been on exhibit at the Kings County Chamber of Commerce, won first prize at the Fresno County fair a few weeks ago. This exhibit was indeed a credit to this community.
110 Years Ago
Our street superintendent has been improving the drainage on D street this week and now when the rains come that thoroughfare will be high and dry.
The piston rod of the engine at the powerhouse broke Tuesday morning and the town was left in total darkness until Wednesday night.
Miss Katie McDonald the candy clerk at Bullards Palace of Sweets went to Hanford Tuesday to consult a dentist.
120 Years Ago
The little son of station agent Martin had his left arm broken on Saturday last by falling under the wheels of a hand-car.
E.G. Walker has purchased from the Pacific Improvement Company eight lots adjoining the public school grounds and contemplates the erection of a residence thereon.
John Hayes is now the proud possessor of a horseless carriage having won the baby buggy raffled off by Dr. J.C. Moore. We are unable to state whether John will take unto himself a wife in order to make his newly acquire possession a valuable acquisition, but will make it a point to watch him and his carriage in their onward march.
