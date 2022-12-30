Every year more than 13 million people around the world celebrate a modern African tradition that focuses on the values of family, community, responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement. Known as Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language of Kiswahili, it was the brainchild Of Dr. Maulana Karenga of Africa and was first celebrated in 1966. Never meant to replace Christmas, and not a political movement, Kwanzaa is an expression of hope and cultural unity.
The last year has been an exciting one on the local sports scene. Action was exciting at Lemoore and Kings Christian high schools and at other sports venues in 1997. The year left athletes, coaches, and fans with many memories. Number one: Lemoore native Tommie Smith, the 1968 Olympic Gold Medalist in the 200 meter dash, returns home to announce the formation of the Tommie Smith Foundation, which will strive to help underprivileged youth become active in athletics.
More than 700 Californians died needless deaths this year because they failed to wear their seat belts. On Jan. 1, California will have a new seat belt law. Law enforcement will be able to pull motorists over for not buckling up. The first offense will cost $22; subsequent offenses will cost $55. Current law requires seat belt use but motorists must first be stopped for another reason.
Former President Harry S, Truman has died – Lemoore mourns. City Administrator Dale Cowan and Mayor Lee Stanley have declared today, Dec. 28, an official day of mourning. City offices will be closed., but emergency services – fire and police protection – will be maintained. Further, Mayor Stanley has decreed that city flags will be flown at half mast for the next 30 days.
They won’t see the best gift until 1957! Christmas is the time to give kids fire engines, and dolls and whopping big trees. But wise parents give their children another kind of present, too. One they won’t even see for ten years! But when the day comes for Junior and Sis to start college, they’ll welcome this gift in very special gratitude. Yes, you’ve guessed it. Dad and Mom bought both youngsters the best gift of all – U.S. Savings Bonds! Government-backed U.S. Saving Bonds! Government-backed Savings Bonds are 100% safe… pay back $4 for every $22 invested after ten years. They’re one of the world’s finest financial safeguards in case of trouble or extra expense. You can buy U.S. Saving Bonds for your children at any bank or post office.
El Adobe de los Robles was the setting for a Christmas party given by Mrs. C.V. Buckner for a group of Army officers’ wives on Monday afternoon. A lighted tree and Winter berries formed the decorative theme in the old adobe home where the hostess reviewed several Christmas stories. Mrs. Buckner traced the history of the burning of Christmas candles and the singing of carols for her guests and reviewed “The Robe” by Lloyd Douglas, “No Room at the Inn,” by Edna Ferber, and “This Is My Best” by Whit Burnett. Refreshments were served in the late afternoon.
Your blues will do the disappearing act if you go to the Lemoore Theatre tonight to see Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy in “A-Hunting We Will Go.” Shown as a double attraction will be “Sabotage Squad” featuring Bruce Bennett, Kay Harris and Edward Norris.
The people of this town and surrounding communities were, once again, delightfully entertained by a Christmas Pageant featuring the combined efforts of Lemoore High School and Lemoore Elementary School. “The Gifts We Bring,” played in the high school auditorium on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings under the direction of Miss Jessie M. Weffle and Miss Cornelia Ball. A chorus of 100 voices rendered old familiar Christmas carols which blended perfectly into the theme.
J.H. Kerns on Tuesday sold to J. Storms two lots on Champion Street, adjoining his residence on the south. Judging from the number of town lots recently sold to several of our young men, one might reasonably suppose that cupid has been strutting about in this neighborhood of late.
The orange tree in the rear of the Hotel Lucerne is now in fruitage.
A mass meeting will be held here soon to learn how the people of Lemoore and vicinity can get a telephone system into this community.
The first wagon load of poultry ever imported into Laton was brought to that town last Wednesday by the Dunkard colonists. The chickens were shipped from Belleville, Kansas.