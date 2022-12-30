Betty Bowden

25 Years Ago

Every year more than 13 million people around the world celebrate a modern African tradition that focuses on the values of family, community, responsibility, commerce, and self-improvement. Known as Kwanzaa, which means “first fruits of the harvest” in the African language of Kiswahili, it was the brainchild Of Dr. Maulana Karenga of Africa and was first celebrated in 1966. Never meant to replace Christmas, and not a political movement, Kwanzaa is an expression of hope and cultural unity.

The last year has been an exciting one on the local sports scene. Action was exciting at Lemoore and Kings Christian high schools and at other sports venues in 1997. The year left athletes, coaches, and fans with many memories. Number one: Lemoore native Tommie Smith, the 1968 Olympic Gold Medalist in the 200 meter dash, returns home to announce the formation of the Tommie Smith Foundation, which will strive to help underprivileged youth become active in athletics.

