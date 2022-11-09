Betty Bowden

Dear readers, after 19 years of volunteering to put this column together, first as “Our World” in the Lemoore Advance and then as “Looking Back” in the Hanford Sentinel, my family and I have decided that it is time for me to step aside and relinquish this column, hopefully, to someone else.

If you like learning about the history of not only Lemoore and the other Kings County towns, but of California, the United States, and beyond, you’ll enjoy doing the research through the old newspapers and finding much more than this weekly column has room to provide, some of which are not socially correct in today’s world and thus are left out of the column.

If you are interested in putting this column together, beginning next year, please contact Parker Bowman, pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com. We will be able to give you more information on starting the column. 

