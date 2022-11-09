Dear readers, after 19 years of volunteering to put this column together, first as “Our World” in the Lemoore Advance and then as “Looking Back” in the Hanford Sentinel, my family and I have decided that it is time for me to step aside and relinquish this column, hopefully, to someone else.
If you like learning about the history of not only Lemoore and the other Kings County towns, but of California, the United States, and beyond, you’ll enjoy doing the research through the old newspapers and finding much more than this weekly column has room to provide, some of which are not socially correct in today’s world and thus are left out of the column.
If you are interested in putting this column together, beginning next year, please contact Parker Bowman, pbowman@hanfordsentinel.com. We will be able to give you more information on starting the column.
The Downtown Merchants Advisory Committee’s free Movies in the Park program has been put on hold because of legal questions about the licensing of the association to show films to the public. David Weightman, a spokesman for the Moton Picture Licensing Board, informed the Downtown Merchants that they were out of compliance with the law.
Only 2 of 13 propositions win support from voters – No, apparently was the “buzz word” in Kings County on Tuesday as voters, turning out in near-record number, rejected 11 of the 13 statewide propositions that appeared on the expansive ballot. The only two propositions to win the favor of Kings County voters were Prop. 163, which adds sales tax on such items as candy, snack foods, and bottled water, and Prop. 164, which would limit the term of U.S. Senators.
The Lemoore Women’s Golf Club conducted its annual Halloween “Crazy Days” tournament on Oct. 27. Low net golfer was Bernice Cackler. Melba Meeks was second. Low gross winner was Sharon Beecham. Eleanor Swearingen was runner-up. Swearingen also carded the only birdie of the day, and earned the pot-of-gold. Dinner was provided by Lillian Billingsley and Swearingen at the home of Billingsley.
No planes or aviators were flying at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Monday and early Tuesday as the entire complement of pilots and maintenance personnel performed safety checks and attended classes on safety procedures following the loss of three A-7E Corsairs last week. Two jets from Attack Squadron 122 collided last Thursday afternoon, Oct. 29, while on a routine training flight over a practice bombing range in the Chocolate Mountains of Imperial County. Both pilots were uninjured. Less than 24 hours later, another A-7E from NASL-based Attack Squadron 146 crashed in Tulare County, about 10 miles north of Woodlake. The pilot escaped unhurt. The A-7E is worth $6 million per airplane.
On Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m. to be exact, the Allies and Central Powers agreed to end years of bloodshed that had left more than 10 million dead and huge areas of Europe in ruins. The end of World War I, believed at the time to be “The War to End All Wars,” brought rejoicing to the streets of Europe and America as never seen before. But there was also a somber side to the gratitude and relief they felt. Many nations began commemorating the end of the war on the first anniversary of the armistice. Two years after the armistice, England and France began the tradition of providing a special ceremonial interment to an unidentified countryman who had fallen in battle. The United States followed that example in 1921. Now unidentified soldiers from WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War lie in the Tomb of the Unknown. As Nov. 11 nears, it is time to remember how our freedom continues to exist thanks to the sacrifices of the men and women of the armed forces. We should be grateful every day.
All local industrial plants engaged in essential war work and employing more than 100 workers must set up organized transportation plans and establish Share-the-Ride Clubs in order that the employees may qualify for supplementary gasoline rationing, J.R. Newton, chairman of the Lemoore War Price and Rationing Board announced today. This may apply principally to oil workers engaged in work at Kettleman Hills.
Lieutenant Governor Buron R. Fitts is scheduled to arrive in Lemoore at 9:30 a.m. on Armistice Day by airplane.
High School Notes – A high school boy wants to work for board and room. Phone 238.
Lemoore stores will close for one hour next Tuesday during the ceremonies of the laying of the American Legion corner stone in their new building.
M.C. Braga’s house northwest of Lemoore, burned to the ground Thursday morning just as they were moving in.
Ernest Docker has purchased the bicycle business of James Orton, and has moved the stock of said shop into the old Leader building on D street.
It is reported that the supervisors of Kings County will soon advertise for bids for the construction of two bridges, one across the Kings River and the other across Cole Slough.
Miss Iffie Foley has charge of the public telephone office, which is now located in Dr. Foley’s Drug Store.
The total registration of Kings County for the recent election was 2,599. At the election in 1900 the total vote cast was 2,082.
The frost of the fore part of the week was reported to have done considerable damage to second crop grapes on the vines and also to the corn crop.