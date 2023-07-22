The_Lemoore_Advance_Thu__Jul_15__1943_
Hanford Sentinel Digital Archives

I am often asked by family and friends how I find the tidbits of news for my column. Perhaps you have wondered the same. I start by perusing old copies of the Lemoore Advance. This was a weekly newspaper that was published on Thursdays.  

I look at the newspapers for the same week we are currently in.  Thus, what you are reading happened the same week oh so many years ago. I currently use Newspapers.com for my research which allows me to see the actual old newspaper pages from the comfort of home.

I have also gone to West Hills College-Lemoore Campus Library, where actual hard copies of the newspaper are kept in a room known as the “morgue.” Yes, that is the word used for the place where old newspapers are kept. 

Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she spent 40 years living and working in the bay area and on the central coast.  Upon retiring, she has returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com

