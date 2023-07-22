I am often asked by family and friends how I find the tidbits of news for my column. Perhaps you have wondered the same. I start by perusing old copies of the Lemoore Advance. This was a weekly newspaper that was published on Thursdays.
I look at the newspapers for the same week we are currently in. Thus, what you are reading happened the same week oh so many years ago. I currently use Newspapers.com for my research which allows me to see the actual old newspaper pages from the comfort of home.
I have also gone to West Hills College-Lemoore Campus Library, where actual hard copies of the newspaper are kept in a room known as the “morgue.” Yes, that is the word used for the place where old newspapers are kept.
I then find items of interest for different years which I then copy verbatim of what was actually printed in the newspaper. I add my own comments and it is done.
Here are my comments this week: I found a typo from 1958. Since Thursday in 1958 was the 24th, Monday was the 21st not the 20th! I noted a few folks who traveled to Pismo, which is what I also did this past weekend. I was there for a family function, but it was nice to beat the heat by being in weather almost 40 degrees cooler than here in the Valley. Nice memory of the famous “litterbug” campaign to keep our highways clean.
Let’s see all I found this week as we take a look back in Lemoore…
65 Years Ago (1958)
The Misses Cindy King and Jeanne Roberts returned Monday from a weeks stay at Calvin Crest, the Presbyterian Conference grounds. Miss Mary Orr also spent last week there as a counselor for girls. Miss Leah Mae Hotchkiss is there for the summer. She has charge of the candy concession. Some eighty young people are at Calvin Crest at this time and are looking forward to swimming in the new swimming pool which will soon be ready for use. Water for the pool comes from springs high up in the mountains.
Donna Lee, a daughter, born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Galletti of Hanford, Monday July 20, in a Hanford hospital. Mrs. Galletti is the former Geraldine Andrade of Lemoore. The new arrival weighed 6 lbs, 13 oz. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Andrade, and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. James Galletti, all of Hanford. Great grandparents are Manuel R. Camara and Mrs. Penelope Dominci, both of Hanford.
70 Years Ago (1953)
Temperatures in the past week continued well above the 100 degree mark with fairly high levels maintained during night hours. It has been excellent growing weather for cotton and the crop in this area has responded to it. While the plants in many fields do not show too much height, still they are well leafed out and bearing blossoms.
DON’T BE A LITTERBUG — Carry a paper bag in your car. Use it to collect trash instead of throwing it out along the highway. Help keep California’s highways clean.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Garcia and family spent three days enjoying the cool climate at Pismo Beach.
80 Years Ago (1943)
A germ which thrives in warm, non-acid foods in the absence of air is a threat to housewives who fail to practice the most rigid sanitation in the home-canning of foods, Dr. W. P. Byron, city health officer warned today. The bacillus, the physician said, produces one of the deadliest of poisons which results in a disease called botulism. Dr. Byron explained that the only certain method of destroying the bacillus botulinus during canning is by heating under pressure at a temperature of about 250 degrees F.
Mr. and Mr. Ed Tognetti were week-end visitors to Pismo.
100 Years Ago-1923
Ray Blessing returned Sunday night from Pismo where, with his family, he spent Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
110 Years Ago (1913)
F. C. Fenner has just completed harvesting his barley crop, and he broke the record in removing the grain from the field to the Chinn warehouse in this city. Within twelve hours after the last straw was cut, he had his crop stored in the warehouse amounting to nearly 30,000 bags. Within six hours after the harvester left the field every sack was cleared from the ground. Immediately after each teamster delivered his last load he was given his money for his labor and went on his way rejoicing.
Donna Galletti was born and raised in Hanford. After heading north to attend SJSU she spent 40 years living and working in the bay area and on the central coast. Upon retiring, she has returned to the place where it all began. She may be reached at dglookingback@gmail.com