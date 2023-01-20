While we are having an abundance of rain as we start 2023, there was a stretch of days where frost was the norm, before it finally rained. This occurred 80 years ago this week as we look back in Lemoore…
Despite the fact that the LHS JV’s were leading throughout most of the game, their contest last Friday evening against the Sanger Apaches proved to be an excitingly close battle. Nevertheless, the Tigers came out on top with a final score of 44-41.
CHP Gives Advice on Affixing New License Plates: California vehicle owners have an extra job this year, one they haven’t tackled for seven years-attaching new license plates. “And, simple as the task might seem, there are several legal restrictions to be observed,” Capt. Earl Pugh, commander of the California Highway Patrol’s Hanford area said. They must be firmly attached, so the plates don’t swing, and they must be not less than 12 inches nor more than 60 inches from the ground.
It’s time again to order trees — that is if you or any of your neighbors want to participate in Lemoore’s annual Arbor Day which is arranged each February by the Boys’ Federation of Lemoore High School.
“Three days of frost and then it’ll rain”… is an adage of old timers in this area. Most folks here gave up counting the days that were frosty, but the moisture finally arrived, to add rainfall at the end of an unseasonably long dry spell. No serious damage to crops is reported as a result of heavy frosts during the forepart of the week, when early morning temperatures hovered near 20 degrees or colder.
The members of the Aid Society of the Federated Church are in the midst of plans to serve next Sunday night’s buffet supper for servicemen at the local USO.
Lemoore Army Flying School’s Link Trainer Department placed first in total number of “flying” hours in competition with air bases of the West Coast Command for the months of November and December.
Percy M. Whiteside, publisher of The Lemoore Advance, was elected to the presidency of the California Newspaper Publishers’ Association at the 55th annual convention of that group held in San Francisco last Saturday. Whiteside also publishes the Tulare Daily Times and Advance-Register.
New books recently received at the Lemoore Branch of the County Library include such recent publications as “The Citadel” by A. J. Cronin, “Northwest Passage” by Kenneth Roberts, and “Enchanter’s Nightshade” by Ann Bridge. All are current best-sellers. New magazines which will come to the library this year, according to Mrs. E. G. Henley, librarian are “The American Girl, “House and Garden”, and “Homes of the West.” The Lemoore Library has one of the largest magazine circulations in the county.
Folger’s Coffee — Hits the spot. Fifty-six cents for a one pound can at The Economic Food Company located at 304 D Street.
More than 300 reservations have been made for the tenth annual banquet of the Kings County Farm Bureau to be given at the Civic Auditorium in Hanford, Wednesday evening, January 18. This is the first time in the history of the organization that the public has been invited to attend the banquet and many non-members are planning to be in attendance.
California Central Creamery has a $10,000 machine now operating at its Lemoore Branch. Grinding out butter at high speed, all cut to exact size and wrapped, the new machine now in operation at the local branch of the California Central Creamery is an interesting as well as one of the late developments in the manufacture of butter.
The machine was invented and developed by Mr. Samuel Peters, who is in Lemoore getting the machine installed, in operation, and properly adjusted. This is the fifth machine of its kind that has been built. Mr. Fulghum local manager said that this extra expense was made necessary by the demand of the public for the quarter pound cubes of butter, which are a real convenience to butter users.
The following message from the office of the Deputy Collector of the Treasury Department was received by the Lemoore Advance:
“May I ask you to inform your readers that the Income Tax Deputy will visit Lemoore on February 7 and 8 and may be found at the local hotel.
— Respectfully, John L. Flynn.”