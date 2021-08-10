20 Years Ago
A Bobcat ate its way through pieces of old siding that once was the Danielson’s Hardware storage area on E Street last Friday. The building was on railroad property, which, according to city officials, is scheduled to become a parking lot for the planned six-screen cinema. The theater plans to open in June 2002.
45 Years Ago
More than just a pan full of fried fish was involved when Bert Etcheverry and Mel Morton took young Jerry Miranda on his first fishing trip. The 10-year-old caught the first fish in the group as well as the last two demonstrating patience for his limit of three. The trip, joined by Ed Soares and Gabe Miranda, was fishing for striped bass on the aqueduct near Huron.
55 Years Ago
“Lemoore is certainly not the hottest city in the San Joaquin Valley,” declared genial Tom Bettencourt Monday, “although it has the dubious reputation, according to repeated announcements of valley temperatures given over the radio.” Inquiry made by this paper revealed that temperatures given for Lemoore are actually those from NAS Lemoore. The Naval Air Station is principally interested in determining temperature to assist its pilots in making landings. For this reason, its weather station is actually located on the runways – in what is perhaps one of the warmest areas on the entire base. The figures it secures are naturally hotter by degrees than the usual temperatures at Capehart housing or in the city of Lemoore.
The Robinettes are going strong with Mrs. Loy Wedderburn serving as president. The big event of the season was the Calico Ball at Jack Stone’s Barn.
LHS track star, Allen Auerbach, was awarded a track scholarship from the University of Minnesota for $1,700.
60 Years Ago
Prospects for development of a sizable shopping center north of Lemoore shined brighter today as a result of City Council action Tuesday night acceding to the appeal of the Quant interests to reverse an earlier decision cutting a proposed shopping center from 10 to five acres. The 10-acre shopping center will be located on the east side of 18th Avenue north of the Hanford-Armona Road.
80 Years Ago
The home of Donald Lowe was the scene of a lawn party last week when the young host entertained for a group of his schoolmates. Attending the party were Helen Poindexter, Alice Long, Jeannette Ross, David Ayers, Allen Short, Richard Dockstader, Robert Lowe, Clyde Lowe, and Charles Story.
90 Years Ago
The Lemoore Advance has moved from 210 Heinlen Street to a new location at 335 D Street, and is publishing this week from the new quarters. Work of remodeling the office front is now underway, and it is expected that the business and editorial office will be conducted from the Heinlen Street office until Monday, Aug. 17. The building, formerly occupied by the Advance for more than 20 years was built by A. Mooney, about 1905 for M.L. Doss, founder of the Republican, forerunner of the Advance. Site of the new location is owned by M. Howells, pioneer Lemoore merchant.
100 Years Ago
Sunday morning, while going to Pismo, Nathan Shore, Charles Schwartz, Paul Mahan, and Alfred Etter met with a bad accident when their car hit a washout and turned over. Because of so many cars in front of them, they could not see on account of the dust. No one was hurt badly except for small bruises. Schwartz, received the most painful of the injuries, breaking his collar bone.
The Jack London Memorial library, built at Glen Ellen, Jack London’s “Valley of the Moon,” will be Sonoma county’s tribute to the writer who produced much of his finest fiction in that region.
Stratford is justly proud of the fact that law has at last come to reside in the “Dairy and Grain Metropolis” of the county, They have a Justice of the Peace and a Constable in that town now, so Stratford speeders can now get service right at home.
110 Years Ago
One of the busiest places in Lemoore these days is the express office. Nearly three tons of fruit and vegetables have been handled daily for the past week, and it is estimated that over 300 tons will pass through the local office before the season ends.
