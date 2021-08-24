20 Years Ago
Get out your dancing-in-the-street sneakers because the Pepper Street Band will be laying it down for this year’s fourth annual Evening Under the Stars gala event. According to Debbie Schilling, Lemoore Chamber of Commerce events coordinator, the event has grown every year since its inception in 1997. She said that the first year resulted in $2,000 being raised for charity. Last year $6,000 was donated to Lemoore’s Habitat for Humanity.
Bridget Vorhees recently returned to Lemoore to visit with her parents, Mike and Katy Vorhees. Part of the visit was to relive her 4,000 mile bicycle ride from Portland, Ore. to Providence, R.I., part of a 4,000 mile educational fundraiser. “The first thing we encountered on the ride,” laughed Vorhees, “were the Rockies. Talk about learning on the job. That was the toughest part of the trip.” They left Portland on June 12 and arrived on the east coast on Aug. 10. She and her co-riders covered 45 to 115 miles per day depending on the route and the weather.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is trying to organize a chapter in Kings County. According to Chriss Dickman, a board member of the Tulare-Kings MADD organization, a local chapter would better serve victims in this area. “Right now,” Dickman said, “a victim must call and be helped by people in Visalia.”
25 Years Ago
The stands were full all three days for the national Modified Midget Association’s national races held here this past weekend at the Lemoore Midget Raceway. Over 1,000 people purchased tickets for the pit area Saturday night said race officials who added that the stands were filled to capacity all three evenings. Lemoore’s top finisher was Chris Dart who won the semi-main event in the B Class division. In the B class main event Brad Hirasuna, another Lemoore Midget Raceway regular, took top honors.
With only the two incumbents filing for the two open seats on the Lemoore City Council, the election of Tim Lee and Mike Lyon is assured. Their names won’t even appear on the Nov. 4 ballot, according to Kings County Clerk Joan Bullock.
35 Years Ago
Oil soaked logs were some of the debris collected and removed by Beacon Oil Co. during cleanup activities for a 75,000 gallon oil spill in the south fork of the Kings River about five miles west of Lemoore. The pool of oil was contained near the bridge over Highway 198.
Denver-based Leprino Foods, the major customer of Lemoore’s Knudsen Foods milk plant, is expected to purchase the local mozzarella cheese making operation for an undisclosed sum. Both parties indicating a willing buyer and a willing seller and agreed price, have signed a letter of interest, said Jim Gomes, Knudsen vice-president of community manufacturing based in Lemoore. No time limit was spelled out.
Of the 12 high school seniors competing for Kings County Junior Miss this year, six are from Lemoore and a seventh attends school here. The Lemoore contingent includes Rosalie Batayola, Rachel Burns, Patti Dressler, Monica George, Cathy Machado, Kim Moneymaker, and Leah Tetrick.
Swimmers, tubers, and fishermen can again use all portions of the South Fork of the Kings River now that Kings County Board of Supervisors has lifted a health emergency imposed after an oil well spill on July 31.
100 Years Ago
“Notify Dan Singer, Belleclair hotel, New York city. Am lost in Hoodoo mountains, Yellowstone. Send help, provisions, pack horses. Heller.” This message brought to New York by carrier pigeon in a two thousand mile flight from the desolation of the Hoodoo range to the bright lights of Broadway, was responsible for the starting of a relief expedition to find Dr. Edmond Heller, celebrated explorer and friend of the late Col. Theodore Roosevelt. The bird, which, according to the date on the message, started from Heller’s camp in the Yellowstone wilderness last Saturday, tumbled to the pavement at Columbus circle. A policeman picked it up, found the message tied to its leg, and notified Singer. Singer immediately notified Ned Frost, a guide, at the Wapegi ranch near Cody, Wyo., as follows: “Edmond Heller lost southeast of Yellowstone park in Big Hoodoo mountains. Start at once. Spare no expense. Take food and provisions and find Heller. “ Singer is an actor and old friend of Heller who accompanied Roosevelt on his big game hunting trip to Africa and collaborated with him in writing books on animal life.
