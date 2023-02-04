One thing I’ve observed while perusing old editions of the Lemoore Advance is that recapping previous years editions has been a “thing” for a very long time. Interesting enough, the column name changed quite frequently. As far back as 1936, I discovered the column was known as “Dustin’ off the Files.”
When Betty Bowden wrote her first column for the Lemoore Advance in the Nov. 13, 2003 edition, the column was known as “Our World.” It also had a subtitle of “A look at Lemoore’s past from the file copies of The Advance”.
I will share more column names as I happen upon them as we look back in Lemoore…
The calls started coming into the Lemoore Police Department at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. By 6 o’clock LPD officers had all they could handle and more. All they could do was go from call to call. The emergency that mobilized Lemoore’s police, fire and public works departments was a windstorm following upon a day of drenching rain. The result was more than 100 uprooted trees, loss of electricity for hours to parts of the city, dozens of downed fences with resultant loose animals, and the total loss of one car crushed by a fallen tree.
Kings County’s Board of Supervisors have taken another step that moved the county closer to the creation of a law that would prohibit smoking by county employees as well as the general public in county facilities or motor pool vehicles.
Papers and a fire extinguisher were taken from the Tulare Lake Substation it was reported by sheriff’s deputies. They said suspects jumped the fence and broke a door window to gain entry.
Last Friday night the Lemoore High B Team trampled on Reedley with a score of 47 to 27. High point man was Charles Parmer with 18 and Dave Reiland with 16. Robert Wolbert, starting his first game, did a fine job, in leading the team in assets, also a fine defensive job.
Senior High Youth group of the Lemoore Presbyterian Church enjoyed a day of ice skating at Lodgepole in Sequoia National Park on a recent Saturday. LT and Mrs. Jere Polk and the Rev. Wm. Kirkman accompanied the youths for the day’s outing.
At Safeway-Large grade AA Eggs-Cream O’The Crop. Carton Dozen 41 cents.
Seven members of the Lemoore Chapter of Future Farmers of America at attended the second annual tractor driving contest sponsored by the Coalinga Young Farmers on Jan. 23 at Coalinga College. Second place was taken by the Lemoore Chapter, the prize for which was 15 quarts of oil. Madera rated as number one with Kingsburg scoring as the third place winner.
James Avila of Lemoore was rated second place winner with awards to individuals in the laying out land event…The boys representing the Lemoore Chapter were Avila, Joe Allen and Alvin Wedderburn. The four alternates were Paul Avila, Ellis Houston, Robert Waller and Alvin Souza. John Franklin, FFA advisor, said they were chosen because of their ability to drive a track-type tractor.
Lemoore Lions Club staged a “very successful trap shoot recently, one which was well attended even though the weather was something less than favorable,” according to Lion Gerry Bendele. “The proceeds from the event will be used for the Little League baseball team which the Lemoore Lions sponsor each year.”
Dick Cronshey, manager of Kings County Creamery, Wednesday night spoke before the Kiwanis Club meeting at the City Hall and shortly thereafter before a meeting for the Western Dairymen’s Association, held at the IDES hall. At the Kiwanis meeting he directed the attention of the membership to the adverse effect upon all lines of business in the community if legislation pending in Sacramento is enacted. He referred to Senate Bill 200 which would permit the use of vegetable oils instead of butterfat in the manufacture of ice cream, and the attempt to obtain legal identification of the substitute product under the name “Mellorine.”
The legislation would wipe out the present requirement that the substitute product be identified by the word “imitation” on the container.
Arrangements are under way for a Food Sale to be given by the ladies of St. Peters Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 11. The place of holding the sale will be announced later. In the meantime keep the date in mind for it will be a great opportunity to get chickens, pies and cakes for the Sunday dinner.