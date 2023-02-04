master column photo.jpg

Donna Galletti

One thing I’ve observed while perusing old editions of the Lemoore Advance is that recapping previous years editions has been a “thing” for a very long time. Interesting enough, the column name changed quite frequently. As far back as 1936, I discovered the column was known as “Dustin’ off the Files.”

When Betty Bowden wrote her first column for the Lemoore Advance in the Nov. 13, 2003 edition, the column was known as “Our World.”  It also had a subtitle of “A look at Lemoore’s past from the file copies of The Advance”.

I will share more column names as I happen upon them as we look back in Lemoore…

