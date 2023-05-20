master column photo.jpg

 Donna Galletti

Check out those prices at the meat counter at Safeway. I hope you enjoy the information about Mrs. Harriet Bailey. It would have taken up this column space if I used the lovely article written about her in its entirety. Her name was vaguely familiar to me, but it wasn’t until I was over midway reading the original article that the “penny dropped” and I realized who she was. When you see her maiden name you most likely will recall that parlor in her parents’ darling one-story Victorian house on D Street if you have ever visited the place.  I never cease to be amazed at things I stumble across. Case in point, there under “Deaths” at the top of page 8, the death notice of my Portuguese great grandfather- “May 15, 1928.  Manuel Joaquin Andrade, aged 64 years, a native of the Azores.”

65 Years Ago (1958)

Plotting and planning paid off in one of the pleasantest parties of the season here Monday night, when Mrs. Harriet L. Bailey, longtime resident of Lemoore, was the guest of honor at Lemoore Alpha Club’s dinner session.  A surprise “this-is-your-life” type of presentation was cleverly conducted by Mrs. Herman Lowe, a past president.  Collusion among the Alpha Club members managed to produce complete astonishment for their honoree, and as the program progressed, she was successively presented with a huge purple orchid, an attractive scrapbook and a handsome brooch, as well as faced with her son from Sacramento and her daughters from their homes in various valley points… Mrs. Bailey has been a member for 64 years of the Alpha Club, Lemoore’s longest established feminine social organization…Mrs. Bailey came to Lemoore with her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Mooney, pioneer settlers of this locale. It was on an evening late in January, 1894, that a number of young ladies of Lemoore met at the residence of Miss Hattie Mooney for the purpose of re-organizing the Alpha Club, which had originally been formed in 1892.  The group of 24 girls selected the violet as the club flower, and purple was the club color.  The members elected Miss Mooney as their first vice president on that winter night long ago in the Mooney parlor.

