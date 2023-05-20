Check out those prices at the meat counter at Safeway. I hope you enjoy the information about Mrs. Harriet Bailey. It would have taken up this column space if I used the lovely article written about her in its entirety. Her name was vaguely familiar to me, but it wasn’t until I was over midway reading the original article that the “penny dropped” and I realized who she was. When you see her maiden name you most likely will recall that parlor in her parents’ darling one-story Victorian house on D Street if you have ever visited the place. I never cease to be amazed at things I stumble across. Case in point, there under “Deaths” at the top of page 8, the death notice of my Portuguese great grandfather- “May 15, 1928. Manuel Joaquin Andrade, aged 64 years, a native of the Azores.”
Plotting and planning paid off in one of the pleasantest parties of the season here Monday night, when Mrs. Harriet L. Bailey, longtime resident of Lemoore, was the guest of honor at Lemoore Alpha Club’s dinner session. A surprise “this-is-your-life” type of presentation was cleverly conducted by Mrs. Herman Lowe, a past president. Collusion among the Alpha Club members managed to produce complete astonishment for their honoree, and as the program progressed, she was successively presented with a huge purple orchid, an attractive scrapbook and a handsome brooch, as well as faced with her son from Sacramento and her daughters from their homes in various valley points… Mrs. Bailey has been a member for 64 years of the Alpha Club, Lemoore’s longest established feminine social organization…Mrs. Bailey came to Lemoore with her parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Mooney, pioneer settlers of this locale. It was on an evening late in January, 1894, that a number of young ladies of Lemoore met at the residence of Miss Hattie Mooney for the purpose of re-organizing the Alpha Club, which had originally been formed in 1892. The group of 24 girls selected the violet as the club flower, and purple was the club color. The members elected Miss Mooney as their first vice president on that winter night long ago in the Mooney parlor.
[sidenote: The Sarah Mooney Museum is located at 542 W. D Street and is open from noon to 3 p.m. on Sundays].
Lemoore high school’s varsity swim team covered itself with glory last Friday at Coalinga when they edged the powerful Selma and Clovis aquatic aces to grab the Sequoia League title. Competing with nine schools, the Tigers nabbed 45 points to win the meet. Selma and Clovis tied with 43 points, and Exeter and Coalinga followed.
Magda Von Karvaly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthias Von Karvaly of Oleander Lane, is a candidate for the office of president of the Associated Women Students at College of Sequoias. She is a 1952 graduate of LHS.
Thrifty Meat Buys at Safeway: Ground Beef, 39 cents a pound, Pork Spareribs 49 cents a pound, Dubuque’s Mississippi back, 55 cents for a pound.
Sojourning in San Francisco last week were Lillian Badasci, Bernice Rose, and Virginia Hoffman.
Under the guidance of Lt. Gladys H. Fox, commanding officer, Lemoore Field’s new Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps contingent has begun to feel settled in their new residence. The feminine soldiers made their first impression when they marched snappily to mess on the morning of their arrival. Drill and practice was evident, LAAF men remarked.
The graduation exercises of Lemoore Union High School will be held in the school auditorium on Thursday evening, May 31, at 8:00 o’clock. A class of 41 graduates, the largest in the history of the school, will receive their diplomas indicating the completion of their high school course. The class is almost equally divided with 20 boys and 21 girls.
At the Fellowship dinner after the morning worship on Sunday, 67 guests sat down to a repast provided by the women of the First Methodist church in the social hall.
This annual event is planned partly as a reception to those who have united with the church during the year, and to provide means of acquaintanceship among the growing membership.
