Miss Kings County 2022 Jillian Rogers and Mia Chennault, Miss Kings County’s Outstanding Teen 2022, will compete for the title of Miss California and Miss California’s Outstanding Teen respectively in the annual Miss California competition next week.
The Miss California competition will be held in Fresno at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E. International Ave. on June 22-25. The preliminaries will be held on Wednesday and Thursday nights with the Teen finals on Friday night and the Miss finals to be held on Saturday afternoon.
Rogers is 19 years old and attends West Hills Community College in Lemoore. She is a recent CNA graduate from the Nursing Assistant Training Academy and will continue working toward her bachelors of science in nursing to become a neonatal intensive care nurse, according to a press release.
Her social impact initiative is “Stories Over Stigma — Let’s Talk about Mental Health,” and for the talent portion of the competition, she will perform a tap dance to the energetic “I Feel Good,” by James Brown.
Chennault attends Hanford West High School, where she is an honor roll student, has lettered in varsity cheerleading and is a member of the National Junior Honors Society.
Scholastic and career ambitions are to obtain a graduate degree in English from the University of Washington and she hopes to become a book editor. Her social impact initiative is “The Importance of Service and Emotional Support Animals,” and for the talent portion she will perform a lyrical dance to “Burn,” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” She has trained in dance from an early age and enjoys all styles, according to the release.
Almost 60 candidates will compete for the two titles this year and each will compete in several categories. Candidates will be scored in private interview, talent, evening wear, onstage question and lifestyle and fitness categories.
The Teen and Miss selected for California will go on to compete for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in August and Miss America later this year.
Miss Kings County Organization’s Executive Director, Teresa Vernon, stated that the Miss Kings County competition serves as a preliminary to Miss California where thousands of dollars in cash and scholarships are awarded each year to candidates who wish to pursue higher education.
Tickets are available online only at www.misscalifornia.org and range from $40 to $50 for preliminary nights and $80 to $100 for finals.