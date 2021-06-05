I hope my story inspires someone out there who is decisive about going back to school either because of their age, working full-time, and/or because of their small children. I am here to let you know that if I did it, so can you. Eighteen months ago, I made my appointment with Fresno Pacific University to pick up where I left off at Fresno State. Since then I never looked back and these 18 months went by so fast.
My name is Topazio Guzman and I am 32 years old, I work full-time, and I am a mother to two children ages 6 and 8. My journey was stressful and it took a lot of sacrifice from family time to small family gatherings in order to survive to get through school. But it was the motivation that kept me going. I was able to manage straight A’s even during a pandemic, working full time, and having my children home for distance learning. With everything quickly changing during 2020, you would think my mental state would say I am done my school can wait. But I did not think about it that way, I kept going because I knew what my goal was and I did not let anything stop me from reaching it. God knew the plans he had for me and he knew that this was the right time for me.
But my motivation came from my parents, my children, and within me. So I made the commitment to go back to school and chose the accelerated degree completion option at Fresno Pacific and it only took me eighteen months. I recently graduated May 8, as a Summa Cum Laude graduate and obtained my Bachelors in Business Administration with an emphasis in organizational leadership.
I am the first from my immediate family to obtain a college degree so I know that I have made my parents proud. But whoever is reading this please know that it is never too late to go back to school to achieve your goals, no matter what you been through or what you have going on, just do it, it will be worth it. In my opinion, you just need to have support, motivation, and you must prioritize. If you have those three you can get through anything.
