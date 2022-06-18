On May 31, 2022, local resident and retired First Sergeant Army Ranger, Craig Gardner, hiked his 30th consecutive — and final — year at the Grand Canyon.
Friends from Alabama, Arizona, California, Pennsylvania and Utah flew out to celebrate and join in the hike for this commemorative event. His wife, Linda Brady, made a neon sign to carry on his backpack for the last time.
His first hike down the canyon was in 1978 at the age of 21. Gardner's friend, also an Army Airborne Ranger from Ft. Lewis, Washington, joined him. They decided to take a trip and visit his parents in California but ended up at the Grand Canyon. They hiked down to Indian Springs where they separated and Gardner continued on to Phantom Ranch. He waited until midnight and started back up arriving in the early morning after catching some sleep at Indian Springs. He recalls stopping at the 3-mile rest area and meeting an elderly woman that was having difficulty carrying her pack to the top. He asked if she would like him to carry it up for her; that it would take him an hour. A fellow hiker there laughed and said that he couldn’t make it, as it was close to straight up. Gardner replied that it shouldn’t be a problem and took off with her pack. One hour and 5 minutes later he gave the pack to the front hotel desk and began his hitch-hiking back to California.
His second hike was in 1984. Gardner had stopped there and told his partner that he was going to be right back. At that point he pretty much ran to the river, turned around, and started back up.
Gardner's next hike was in 1993. Unbeknownst to him, this was the start of an annual visit and hike on some portion of the canyon. For the next 30 years he made time to make it to the canyon for a hike. Sometimes it was to Phantom Ranch and back, sometimes it was from the south rim to the north rim. Sometimes he would go down Khabib trail to the river, stop at Phantom Ranch for a glass of lemonade, and return to the top via Bright Angel Trail. A few times he went over to the Havasupai Reservation and hiked down to their waterfalls and beyond. This was the only and last hike his wife hiked with him. She crawled, groaned, scrambled and scratched her way up, but made it without the help of a donkey ride. Most times he did it by myself, but there were 11 times that friends would join him.
Most had a very difficult time completing this hike, but once they were at the bottom, they had no choice but to hike back up. Gardner got so used to doing the hike that he would try and go faster each time averaging 6-8 hours to the river and back, he said.
A few interesting/funny times: one friend took the wrong trail back up and ended up five miles away on the rim. He was so tired that he stayed at the original Marlboro man’s place for the night. Another time Gardner had to carry a friend’s backpack back up because the hike was too much for the friend to handle. One friend almost got bitten by a rattlesnake. Phantom Ranch was always a welcome sight as they had lemonade; always a pleasure to get a glass (or three). Once somebody pointed out to him that there was a major water pipe that had busted (Gardner was wearing his Army Ranger hat.) They assumed he was a park ranger; he told them thank you very much and he would get on it immediately. Gardner passed the information on to the rangers at Phantom Ranch.
Many people loved his unique hiking staff and took photos of it, sometimes they wanted to hold it and marvel at all of the details. That was amusing to Gardner. Twice at the top, before beginning his descent into the canyon, he met a hiker from Germany and hiked to the ranch and back up. To this day they continue to be in contact. One time he even met the studio manager for the Jackson 5 — he thought that was pretty neat.
This was his final hike of the canyon as it is getting very hard to find time each year to complete the hike, he said. More than a couple of times he would race to the canyon, rapidly descend, and get out as quickly as he could. As soon as he would get to the top he would jump in the car and drive back home. Gardner enjoyed every hike, with no regrets. He learned a lot about the canyon, people that hike it and himself over these years. Now at 65 years old, Gardner was ready to hike this beast one more time, but with a sadness that it would be his last.
Starting down the canyon, for the final hike, at 6 a.m. with five friends and returning at 2:30 p.m. He took his time to savor every step and reminisce over the past 30 years. For the second time ever, he saw mountain goats on this trip; maybe they came out to see him one last time and to say good-bye, who knows? It really started to emotionally hit Gardner around the 1 mile from finishing that this was it; he was finally done.
Many, many people would stop and ask him why this was his last hike or give congratulations. A few even took a photo with him. On lookers would applaud as he went by them. As Gardner got closer to the top, he could feel his pride and sadness come through; he was fortunate to be wearing sunglasses. There were friends and strangers to witness the final step with applauding and emotions. After the obligatory photos, he was off to the showers with the feeling of total satisfaction that Ranger First Sergeant Craig Gardner made the Grand Canyon hike for 30 years consecutive years.