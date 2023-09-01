The California Arts Council has made a commitment to serve arts organizations in the San Joaquin Valley with grant opportunities. This was welcomed by many arts organizations and artists who attended the meeting in Fresno this week.

As an artist, and an arts administrator of a young theater company, I attended this "listening" meeting.  I heard praise for CAC. I heard suggestions on how to help artists earn a living wage. As well, there was a consensus that resources for the arts are few in the San Joaquin Valley as compared to bigger California areas.

Also, it was brought up that many up-and-coming arts organizations need resources and management training. They reasoned that these resources would help smaller organizations compete for grants with the larger companies.

Silvia Gonzalez Scherer is the Executive Artistic Director of the Hanford Multicultural Theater and a and puppetry enthusiast.

