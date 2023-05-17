The Jordan’s Way tour will come through the Central Valley this weekend with the aim of helping a trio of local animal shelters care for their potential pets.

Scheduled to fundraise at 40 California animal shelters in 40 days, Jordan’s Way will help Valley Animal Haven, the Kings SPCA and Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma, among others, fundraise this weekend.

Valley Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter located at 990 East D St. in Lemoore, is working with Jordan’s Way for the second year in a row.

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

