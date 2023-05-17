The Jordan’s Way tour will come through the Central Valley this weekend with the aim of helping a trio of local animal shelters care for their potential pets.
Scheduled to fundraise at 40 California animal shelters in 40 days, Jordan’s Way will help Valley Animal Haven, the Kings SPCA and Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma, among others, fundraise this weekend.
Valley Animal Haven, a no-kill animal shelter located at 990 East D St. in Lemoore, is working with Jordan’s Way for the second year in a row.
“We are super stoked. It’s going to be so much fun. I’ve been fundraising my entire life, since I was a kid in 4-H, and I have never had that much fun at a fundraiser in my entire life. It’s just three hours of high-octane go,” said Valley Animal Haven Executive Director Pam Brasil.
Jordan’s Way is a non-profit organization that was founded by Kris Rotonda, a former realtor from Safety Harbor, Florida. He now travels from state to state helping shelters raise money to help care for their lost, abandoned and stray dogs that need forever homes. The organization is named for Jordan, Rotonda’s bull mastiff, German shepherd and samoyed mix rescue.
The Jordan’s Way crew livestreams the three-hour fundraiser live from each shelter, raising as much money from online and in-person donations as possible by participating in fun activities and celebrating monetary goals with wacky stunts.
For example, last year, then-mayor Stuart Lyons took a pie in the face to help the cause. This year stunts like a dog vs. human agility challenge is scheduled and depending on how much is raised, volunteers and employees may have to shave their heads, be slimed, dye their hair silly colors or even get permanent tattoos.
Brasil’s goal this year is $40,000.
“Twenty thousand dollars feeds the entire shelter for a year, $15,000 pays for vaccinations for an entire year. That $40,000 would pay for all of our spaying and neutering for an entire year,” she said. “We’ve broken it out so it’s tangible and people can see that this is what we’ll do with the money.”
Brasil said that the shelter’s veterinary bill is their largest expense. And while vet bills and food costs are substantial there are still other costs to consider with animal shelters like payroll, toys, blankets and other expenses.
“Every single penny helps. It adds up,” said Parveen Sandhu, president of the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma, located at 2831 W. Front St.
Sandhu added that while funds are very important — the shelter spends between $5,000 and $6,000 dollars a month on dog food — blankets, dog toys and other items can be donated as well.
Both shelters will also be adopting out pets during the fundraisers.
“Our capacity is 60-70 dogs. We’re at 150,” she said. “We have maximized every inch of that facility … and the dogs just do not stop coming, especially puppies.”
Valley Animal Haven’s fundraiser is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Second Chance Animal Shelter will host theirs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Kings SPCA’s fundraiser is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Volunteers, donors and potential adopters are also invited to Valley Animal Haven and Second Change Animal Shelter during the fundraisers.