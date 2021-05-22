Occasionally, I mentally fast-forward to a day when I’m really old. I’m talking really, really old. I imagine myself, speaking in an ‘old lady voice’ and saying things like, “I remember the pandemic of 2020, when there was no toilet paper in stores.” or something equally profound. This is similar to how our grandparents, or great-grandparents, once spoke of World War II or the Great Depression.
I have reflected a lot on 2020, and even some of 2021, as a year rife with division. I saw major areas of contention and strife in our country, in our communities and in our relationships. People chose sides over a presidential election, pandemic guidelines, and racial injustice, to name only a few.
It begs the questions…how are we to interact with government? When and where do God’s laws take precedent over man’s laws? What would Jesus have done in 2020?
In Jesus’ day, tensions were high between the Roman government and the Jewish people. Jewish religion was about more than just worshiping God. The Jewish religion, culture, and laws were inextricably connected. Yet Rome was in charge. Roman law ruled and Rome did not always rule well. The Jews found themselves waiting for yet another delivery from yet another persecution.
When Jesus arrived, many Jews expected Him to be The One to overthrow Roman rule. Yet, He refused to be involved in the political issues of the day. In fact, He took steps to avoid such. He angered many people because He was identified as the Messiah and yet, did not free the Jews from Roman persecution. He also drew resentment, and fear, from the Jewish religious leaders because they felt threatened by His authority. They hated that Jesus treated everyone alike – Jews, Romans, slaves, outcasts, diseased, cheaters, sinners. He loved them all. That simply was not the status quo for the Jewish religious leaders!
When the disgruntled Jews falsely accused Jesus of inciting people against the government, He was brought before the Roman governor Pontius Pilate, tetrarch Herod Antipas, and before Pilate a second time. Jesus did not demand His rights. He did not involve himself in the politics and tension between Rome and the Jews. His approach was surprising and simple.
He remained silent. Later, when he appeared before Pilate, He simply said, “My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest by the Jewish leaders. But now my kingdom is from another place.” (John 18:36 NIV)
Jesus did not have a worldly perspective; He had a heavenly kingdom perspective. He knew that was His homeland. He was giving His life – literally - for the only important thing, which was to do the will of His Father in Heaven and to bring as many people home with Him.
If we are to follow His example and have a kingdom perspective, how do we walk that out? What does God ask of us? According to Micah 6:8, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” (NIV)
- Be fair.
- Love mercy
- Walk humbly with God
To me, the key here, and the internal struggle, is the humility part. My rights, my opinions, my wishes need to be sacrificed daily. Jesus was also pretty clear about this. He said we are to love God and love others like we love ourselves (Matthew 22:37-39).
When I am frustrated with one of my children or any other person, I often need to stop, take a breath and ask myself, “Will this matter in six months?” or “Is this the hill I want to die on?” In 99 times out of 100, the answer to both is ‘no’.
Should we not discern and behave the way Jesus did? If we could maintain a Kingdom of God perspective, as He did, would the issues of today and the slights we may feel at any level, really warrant such animosity and dispute? What is there to lose, this side of Heaven, that would prevent us from having the same perspective as Jesus, our King, that our kingdom is in another place?
Christian brothers and sisters, we are not of this world. Heaven is our home. Let’s bring the Kingdom of God to earth while we’re here. Let’s concentrate on modeling Jesus, who was humble, merciful and sacrificed His will. Let’s get the focus off of ourselves and bring as many people as possible Home with us.
