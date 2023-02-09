Aron Solomon.jpg

Aron Solomon

hat a fantastic way for an airline to define itself.

Frontier Airlines, in a tweet, announced it would offer flight vouchers to people who would adopt kittens from a Las Vegas shelter.

In an era when far too many brands are making huge missteps on social media, Frontier is now in our consciousness as the airline trying to help kittens.

Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Today’s Esquire. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you