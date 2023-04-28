Lemoore's Adel Scoggins has been named the 2023 Mrs. Fresno Unlimited Lions Queen.
The ceremony was held on Saturday, April 15 in Visalia. The ceremony and fundraiser was the fifth annual event for the club. Proceeds from the event go toward the nonprofit organization's efforts in Fresno communities and international services.
Scoggins, who was born in Masbate, Philippines, became a U.S. citizen in 1992. she has been married to husband, Bill, for 40 years. They have three children and one grandchild. Bill retired from the Navy after 25 years of service.
Scoggins said that one of her main concerns as a member of the Lions Unlimited club is beautifying her city and recycling.
"This inspiration came to me by seeing the environmental changed on the island where I grew up, Burias Island," she said. "When I was little, the shorelines were full of beautiful shells... the white, sandy beaches were naturally clean. By 2015, the environmental changes were dramatic; once-beautiful shorelines were now lined with plastic garbage almost one foot deep in some areas.... This firsthand experience has taught me to take care of our planet in any way I can."