Lemoore's Adel Scoggins has been named the 2023 Mrs. Fresno Unlimited Lions Queen. 

The ceremony was held on Saturday, April 15 in Visalia. The ceremony and fundraiser was the fifth annual event for the club. Proceeds from the event go toward the nonprofit organization's efforts in Fresno communities and international services. 

Scoggins, who was born in Masbate, Philippines, became a U.S. citizen in 1992. she has been married to husband, Bill, for 40 years. They have three children and one grandchild. Bill retired from the Navy after 25 years of service. 

