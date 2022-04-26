Riddle me this — who is Kings County’s puzzle master?
This week, that would be Lemoore retiree Rebecca Dukes, who has solved The Sentinel’s Prizeweek Puzzle, earning her a cool $1,500.
“I just like playing for the chance to win,” Dukes said.
The Sentinel has been running the puzzle since the mid-'80s, according to general manager Mark Daniel. Dukes, a longtime Sentinel reader, said she has been playing the puzzle every week since it began.
This is the first time in about a decade that someone has won the prize, the last winner being Dukes herself.
Dukes, an Avenal native, said she doesn’t have any big plans for the prize money, though she plans to share it with her granddaughter to help her pay the rent.
“She plays basketball, she’s been in the paper before,” Dukes said.
The crossword-like puzzle runs every Friday, always with a chance to win $1,500 — or $2,000 for newspaper subscribers.